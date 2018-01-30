March of Dimes walk gets Signature Sponsor

DOBSON — Carolina Carports signed on as a signature sponsor for the March of Dimes’ “Mount Airy March for Babies” walk for the second year in a row, presenting the organization with a $7,500 donation this week.

“This is our top-level donation, making Carolina Carports a top sponsor,” said Jamie Southern, Winston-Salem development manager for March of Dimes.

Southern added, “we are pleased Carolina Carports is a partner in the fight for all babies to be born healthy and is fighting with us so that all babies born in Surry County, all babies in North Carolina, and all babies everywhere, can live a full, happy life.”

Heather Smith, a general manager for Carolina Carports, said, “We are thankful for the opportunity to be involved in this year’s event. Over the last 20 years, our local community has helped to support the growth of Carolina Carports. We are grateful that we have the opportunity to give back to our local community through the support of local organizations.”

“We were approached by Julie Perkins (local representative for March of Dimes) about a sponsorship last year, so we were a signature sponsor in 2017 and are doing it again this year.”

“We do as much as we can for the local community, and we work with several charities, Smith added. “It’s rewarding to give back to the local community as we’ve done over the years. It’s especially nice to work with a good cause like the March of Dimes, which is nationally recognized for the work they do.”

The Mount Airy March for Babies is scheduled for May 12 at Veterans Park, 691 W. Lebanon St., Mount Airy. According to Southern, the event brings out between 500 and 1,000 people. “It’s a great crowd who come out to walk for healthy babies.”

A $60,000 goal has been set for the event. Registration is at 9 a.m.; the walk begins at 10 a.m. The walk distance is 3.5 miles. To join the event or make a donation, go to marchforbabies.org

From left are Carolina Carports general manager Manny Perez, 2018 chair for Mount Airy March for Babies Walk Tracie George, March of Dimes representative Jamie Southern and local representative for March of Dimes Julie Perkins. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_March-of-Dimes-Check-3.jpg From left are Carolina Carports general manager Manny Perez, 2018 chair for Mount Airy March for Babies Walk Tracie George, March of Dimes representative Jamie Southern and local representative for March of Dimes Julie Perkins. Submitted photo

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

