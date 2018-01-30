College offers allied health course in February

Several allied health classes will be starting in February at various Surry Community College locations throughout Surry and Yadkin counties.

A 192-hour Nurse Aide II (CNA II) class will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 1 through June 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Room J-211 on Surry’s campus, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. The course prepares students to perform more complex skills approved by the N.C. Board of Nursing for patients and residents.

Upon satisfactory completion of the Nurse Aide II course, students will be listed with the N.C. Board of Nursing. The cost of the Nurse Aide II listing is $24. A high school diploma or High School Equivalency diploma, current American Heart Association Healthcare Provider CPR certification and a current N.C. Nurse Aide I credential are required. Payment of $247 is required and covers the cost of tuition, a urine drug screening, a criminal background check, malpractice insurance and student insurance.

Registration is open for all students. New students must register in person by going to J-120 in the Corporate and Continuing Education Office on Surry’s campus. Current or returning students may register online by going to www.surry.edu.

Surry is also offering two Nurse Aide I (CNA I) courses to prepare students to provide personal care and perform basic nursing skills for the elderly and other adults. Students may seek employment in a variety of healthcare settings.

Upon successful completion of this 188-hour course and the certification exam, the student will be listed on the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation Nurse Aide I Registry. Cost for the certification exam is $101. Students can choose to meet each Monday and Wednesday, Feb. 5 through June 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Room 102 at The Elkin Center, 1461 N. Bridge St., Elkin or each Tuesday and Thursday, Feb. 13 through June 19 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Room 110 of The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain.

Payment of $247 is required and covers the cost of tuition, a urine drug screening, a criminal background check, malpractice insurance and student insurance. Fees are subject to change and additional fees may apply to non-North Carolina residents. Registration is open for all students. New students must register in person by coming to J-120 in the Corporate and Continuing Education Office on the SCC Dobson campus. Current or returning students may register online by going to www.surry.edu.

Pharmacy Technician training is also being offered soon. The 96-hour class will be held each Monday and Wednesday, Feb. 12 through May 9 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. in Room J-116 of Surry’s campus, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. The course prepares students to work under the supervision of a pharmacist in a hospital or retail pharmacy.

Topics covered include drug classification, drug distribution, anatomy and physiology in relationship to disease with an emphasis on drug therapy, and laws and regulations basic to pharmacy practice. Students who complete this course successfully may sit for a national certification exam through the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board. A high school diploma or High School Equivalency diploma is required for the certification exam. Advance registration and payment of $183 are required.

For questions and registration information, call 336-386-3423. Stay up to date with all of Surry’s Allied Health courses by following the program on Facebook @SurryAlliedHealth.