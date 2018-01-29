Schools receive CTE grants

Mount Airy City Schools recently announced the system has been awarded a Career and Technical Education (CTE) Grade Expansion Grant for approximately $50,000 per year, renewable for the next seven years.

The Mount Airy school system was one of 14 school districts in the state awarded this grant and the only one in the Piedmont-Triad. The program will expand CTE offerings and access by prioritizing the inclusion of students in sixth and seventh grade through grant awards provided to selected local school administrative units for up to seven years.

”A highlight of this grant will be the addition of a new Career Development Coordinator position for Mount Airy Middle School,” the school system said in announcing the grant. “This new role will serve as a hybrid position that will allow a staff member to be employed full-time at the middle school teaching for part of the day and serving as a resource for students.

“The program will allow students support as they are educated and engaged in the multiple pathways available to them as they transition to high school.”

With anticipated growth the health science, engineering, and technology career pathways, the school system said this position “will be able to connect students with industry related job-shadowing and internships. Students will have access to CTE courses that provide career exploration and foster a culture centered on career readiness.”

The new position “will provide experiences around CTE that will allow for careers through the variety of paths available past high school such as certificates, diploma, or degree programs at Surry Community College. While this program expansion will offer middle school students more access to CTE it also aligns with the pathways available at Mount Airy High School,” the school system’s statement continued.

“Research has identified middle school as a time when students can benefit the most from career exploration, a process of building self-awareness, learning about potential careers, and developing a plan for reaching future goals,” said Career and Technical Education Director Larry Davis. “Students with greater exposure to career and technical education are more likely graduate from high school, enroll in a two year college, be employed, and earn higher wages.”

This program will begin at Mount Airy Middle School in the spring.