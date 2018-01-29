Area teachers attend training

Several area educators attended programs held at the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching, a recognized national leader in professional development programming for our state’s teachers.

Participating educators from Surry County Schools included Stephanie L. Bode of Dobson Elementary School, April L. Payne of Franklin Elementary School, Kristi P. Calton of Rockford Elementary School, and Lori S. Wilmoth of Central Middle School.

“Increasing teacher effectiveness is fundamental to improving public education.: the center said in announcing the teachers who attended the gathering. “NCCAT provides teachers with new knowledge, skills, teaching methods, best practices and information to take back to their classrooms. NCCAT conducts a wide variety of high-quality professional development for pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers.”

For more information about the organization visit www.nccat.org or call 828-293-5202.