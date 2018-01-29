14 graduate from law enforcement course

Fourteen students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program.

The program graduation was held in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology on Surry’s campus in Dobson.

The Fall 2017 Day Class graduates are: Joel Gonzalez-Lopez of Mount Airy, James Hooker of Pilot Mountain, Logan Jessup of Pilot Mountain, Brandon Martin of Ennice, Jacob Needham of Mount Airy, David Renegar of Lewisville, Zachary Robbins of Reidsville, Bradley Tate of Mount Airy and Jeffrey Webster of King.

The Fall 2017 Night Class graduates are: Wesley Bumgardner of Mount Airy, Shawn Gilley of Dobson, Austin Hester of Walnut Cove, William Hicks of Elkin and Jonathan Tharpe of Elkin.

“The college is so proud of our BLET program,” said college President Dr. David Shockley. “The students performed admirably throughout the entire course of instruction, and our faculty are second to none. Additionally, I want to express my sincere gratitude to our entire law enforcement community whose continued support allows our BLET program to achieve these results.”

Surry Community College conducts three Basic Law Enforcement Training courses each year, all of which are open for enrollment. Day Course I started earlier this month. The Night Course is scheduled to run from May 14 to Dec. 13; it will meet Monday through Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m. and every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Day Course II is scheduled for July 23 through Dec. 13; it will meet Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., plus 12 nights from 1 to 10 p.m.

This course is accredited by the NC Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission. Persons desiring to become a sworn law enforcement officer in North Carolina must successfully complete this course in its entirety and pass a state exam.

This course consists of 680 hours of training and includes classroom and practical skills. To qualify for admission, an individual must meet the same requirements as those mandated by the N.C. Criminal Justice Standards/N.C. Sheriffs’ Standards Commission for a sworn law enforcement officer.

Course fees include $180 for tuition, $644 for books, a $125 material fee, and approximately $200 for uniforms. Course tuition may be waived through a law enforcement agency sponsorship. Students may also attend by paying the tuition personally. Prospective students must contact Ron Hill at (336) 386-3292 or Sandy Wall at (336) 386-3202 for an interview appointment and to receive the application packet.