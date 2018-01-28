City students holding Houston benefit Tuesday night

On Tuesday Jones Intermediate School will host what it has labeled the STEAM Showcase.

STEAM is an acronym that stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. The showcase is sponsored by a group of students called the Fundraising Friends Action Team, led by Lauren Murphy.

Adrienne Murchland , the STEAM teacher at Jones, and Murphy want the event to get students excited about science while also giving back to the community. All participants will pay $1 to enter a science project. All the proceeds will go to benefit the rebuilding of Hilliard Elementary School in Houston, Texas. The school sustained heavy damage as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

Projects can follow the scientific method or cover any aspect of science, technology, engineering, art, or mathematics. Judges will be members of the Mount Airy High School staff. The students will display and present their projects for the panel of judges. Various categorical awards will be given out.

The showcase will be from 5:30 until 7 p.m. in the media center of Jones Intermediate School. Donations will also be accepted at that time to benefit Hilliard Elementary School.