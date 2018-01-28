Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Nicolas A. Reynolds, age 36, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for use/possess drug paraphernalia.

• Brittany Melkanian, 28, white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for counts of violation control substance penal institution .

• Candas A. Grimes, 36, a white female who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for two counts of possess schedule II and use/possess drug paraphernalia.

• Joy L. Nowlin, 45, a black female wanted on probation violations who is on probation possess wits schedule II and use/possess drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 336-429-2705.

*****

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Lucas Brady Hodges, a white male, 36, who is wanted on a charge of failing to pay child support.

• Mitchell E. Monday, a white male, 48, who is wanted on a charge of failing to pay child support.

• Timothy Don McMillian, a white male, 38, who is wanted on charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflict serious injury, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, obtain property by false pretense and interfere with electronic monitor device.

• Brandon Lee Bauguess, a white male, 39, who is wanted on charges of felony trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possess/receive stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.