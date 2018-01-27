One dead in Elkin-area fire

ELKIN — A house fire in the Elkin area late Saturday afternoon has claimed the life of a youth, according to a Surry County emergency services official.

“Right now it is a 13-year-old that had disabilities,” Emergency Services Director John Shelton said in relaying preliminary information regarding the victim of the blaze.

It occurred at 1695 CC Camp Road, where the boy, whose name had not been released as of early Saturday night, lived with other family members.

The fire was reported about 5:20 p.m., according to the Surry County emergency communications center. The residence on CC Camp Road is in the vicinity of Elkin Municipal Airport.

It initially was reported that the incident involved a possible entrapment of an individual in the home.

This was confirmed after members of the CC Camp Volunteer Fire Department, the primary responding unit, arrived at the scene, with additional assistance also called for afterward.

Further efforts by public safety personnel led to a disclosure at 6 p.m. Saturday that the structure did result in a fatality, based on radio traffic.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Shelton said shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday that the State Bureau of Investigation was headed to the fire scene, which is a routine procedure in cases involving fatalities.

The emergency services official was unsure of the exact cause of the youth’s death, which he said might depend on an autopsy.

At least one roadway in the vicinity was blocked as a result of the fire, the cause of which also was not immediately known.

The house at 1695 CC Camp Road is described in Surry County tax records as a three-bedroom brick structure.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@civitasmedia.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

