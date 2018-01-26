City man charged in Yadkin drug sweep

YADKINVILLE — A Mount Airy man is among four Surry County residents charged by Yadkin County officials after a drug sweep there netted 24 arrests so far, with more than 250 charges against 40 people.

Three of the Surry County residents remain at large, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Chadwick Lee Haynes, 43, Mount Airy, is charged with sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana); possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances.

Haynes, already serving time in federal custody, will be served these charges before his release, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Haynes appeared in The News’ Most Wanted feature twice in 2016 as Surry County deputies had a warrant for obtaining property by false pretense.

Three county residents charged in the drug operation but still on the loose, according to the sheriff’s office, are:

• Jason Fields Burton, 37, Elkin, who is charged with one count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, one count maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, and one count misdemeanor drug paraphernalia;

• Cindy Danette Cross, 45, State Road, charged with sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance opana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, conspiracy to sell/deliver controlled substances;

• Ricky Lynn Billings, 62, State Road, charged with sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance (Opana), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances; maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, conspiracy to sell/deliver controlled substances.

The bulk of the others charged and/or arrested in the round-up are from Jonesville, Boonville, and Yadkinville, according to information released by the sheriff’s office.

All totaled, authorities arrested 24 individuals, with 16 others still being sought, or already in custody elsewhere on other charges.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these individuals is asked to contact the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 679-4217.

A total of 252 charges were issued. The investigation continues, and other charges are pending. All suspects were taken to the Yadkin County Detention Center for processing. All suspects will have a first appearance and their next court date will be Feb. 13.