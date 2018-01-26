Dobson drug raid nabs 6 suspects

DOBSON — A raid in Dobson Thursday netted six arrests, with meth, marijuana and prescription drugs seized.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said the six suspects include two with previous outstanding charges.

The serving of a search warrant early Thursday morning was the result of a joint investigation with the Mount Airy Police Department and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, according to Sheriff Jimmy Combs.

“The cooperation between the investigating agencies is essential in these types of cases,” Combs said. “We are truly blessed to have these agencies as partners and are more efficient when we work together.”

The drug bust occurred just east of Dobson off Turkey Ford Road, at a residence at 264 Lake Elva Lane.

In addition to the meth and marijuana, deputies found medications.

Clonazepam is a Schedule IV drug that goes by the brand name Klonopin. Alprazolam (Xanax) is also a Schedule IV; naloxone (Suboxone) is a Schedule III; hydrocodone (Vicodin) Schedule II; and amphetamine/dextroamphetamine (Adderall) Schedule II.

Combs said the raid also uncovered 14 rifles, two handguns and $800 in cash.

“The number of suspects charged, some with criminal histories, and the quantity and types of firearms seized (one being stolen with an altered serial number), combined with the variety of drugs seized at this location demonstrates the challenges we face every day in this continuing battle against drug addiction,” said Combs.

Four of the suspects were listed as residing at the house, while two others are listed at a home about a mile north as the crow flies, on Abner Lane off Simpson Road.

The following people were arrested as the result of the search warrant:

Paul Richard Taylor, 45, of 264 Lake Elva Lane, received a $15,000 secured bond after being charged with:

• One count felony possession with intent to sell and deliver meth;

• One count felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana;

• One count felony possession of meth;

• One count felony maintaining a drug dwelling;

• Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia;

• One count of possession of firearm with an altered serial number.

Sparrah Marion Taylor, 38 of the home, received a $10,000 secured bond. The charges are:

• One count felony possession of meth;

• One count felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana;

• One count felony possession of meth;

• One count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling;

• Two counts possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy Lee Wilson, 27, of the home, got a $15,000 secured bond after being charged with:

• One count of felony manufacturing marijuana;

• One count of felony possession meth;

• One count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling;

• Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brianna Taylor, 20, of the home, received a $10,000 secured bond and a $1,000 cash bond after being charged with:

• One count of felony manufacturing marijuana;

• One count of felony possession methamphetamine;

• One count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling;

• Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Three outstanding orders for arrest for failing to appear in court.

The other two suspects are listed as living at 210 Abner Lane, Mount Airy, which was the location of a drug raid in early November.

In that bust, Curtis Wayne Beverly, 55, of the residence was charged with possession of meth and also heroin. Two other men were arrested, and a female, Kayla Marie Beverly, was sought and caught later on.

Combs said at the time that Beverly would be charged with possession of heroin and meth, manufacturing marijuana, and maintaining a drug dwelling.

Kayla Beverly, 29, received a $10,000 secured bond Thursday after being charged with:

• One count of felony possession of meth;

• One count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Melissa Ann Beverly, 33 of 210 Abner Lane, received a $45,000 secured bond after being charged with:

• One count of felony possession of meth;

• One count of possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Three outstanding probation violation warrants.

According to the Surry County court docket, Kayla Beverly has a court date March 2 for a long list of driving violations including two counts of driving while license revoked, no car insurance and no registration. She has a March 28 court date for the November and current drug charges.

In October 2015, she was convicted of larceny, shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia, and giving false information to an officer. She also had two concurrent revocations of her driver’s license. She was given a suspended sentence and probation.

Melissa Beverly was convicted in November of two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug and four counts of failing to send kids to class under the school attendance law. She was given 18 months probation and a suspended sentence — which could be activated by this new arrest.

Paul Taylor http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Paul-Taylor.jpg Paul Taylor Sparrah Taylor http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Sparrah-Taylor.jpg Sparrah Taylor Jeremy Wilson http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Jeremy-Wilson.jpg Jeremy Wilson Brianna Taylor http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Brianna-Taylor.jpg Brianna Taylor Kayla Beverly http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Kayla-Beverly.jpg Kayla Beverly Melissa Beverly http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Melissa-Beverly.jpg Melissa Beverly

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.