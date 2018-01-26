Bevy of board appointments approved

Mount Airy officials have had a busy week when it comes to naming people to serve on groups, including 10 appointments and reappointments to three different advisory boards in the city.

Groups affected include two with a mission of attracting more folks to town, the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority and the city Relocation/Retirement Committee. The third one involved is the Mount Airy Board of Adjustment, which among other duties hears appeals of zoning decisions.

The Tourism Development Authority (TDA) makeup includes individuals employed in that industry along with city government representatives and those reflecting other categories, with this week’s changes necessitated by the terms of four of its members expiring on Jan. 15.

Dawn Wallace is a first-time appointee to that group, with present member Chad Tidd approved to serve in a different capacity.

Tidd, who is associated with Chick-fil-A on Rockford Street, was no longer eligible for reappointment as an individual with experience in travel and tourism and has been replaced by Wallace.

She is the assistant general manager and sales manager at Hampton Inn in Mount Airy and has been employed in the hotel business since 2002.

Though he was dropped as a travel/tourism member, Tidd was appointed to the TDA this week as a representative of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce. Magen Atkinson had served in that capacity, but was no longer eligible for reappointment.

Wallace and Tidd were appointed to three-year terms expiring on Jan. 15, 2021.

“I am passionate about showing others what our great community has to offer and serving my community,” Wallace said in a statement.

Also reappointed to the Tourism Development Authority were Commissioner Steve Yokeley and city Finance Director Pam Stone.

Yokeley was reappointed to a one-year term to represent the city council on the tourism board and Stone also to a one-year stint as an ex-officio, non-voting member of that group. Those terms will run to January 2019.

Relocation/Retirement Committee

Todd Tucker was reappointed to the committee, while Renae Shaffer and Durenda Wilson were named to replace two members who elected not to continue serving, Chad Tidd and Holli Nowlin.

Shaffer is a local Realtor and broker and also has been an accountant/bookkeeper with various companies in Mount Airy since 1988.

Wilson is an author and home-school mom who moved to Mount Airy from Washington state last May with her husband and five of their eight children.

The terms approved for Tucker, Shaffer and Wilson are all for three years, to expire on Aug. 30, 2020.

Board of Adjustment

The terms of three board members expired in December, including those of Elizabeth Martin, Mary Botkin and Carlos Mabry.

Martin and Botkin expressed interest in being reappointed, while city staff attempts to contact Mabry concerning his reappointment interest were unsuccessful.

This led to the appointment of Bob Chilton to replace Mabry. Chilton is a retired choral director of Mount Airy Middle School.

Martin, Botkin and Chilton were approved for four-year terms that expire on Dec. 30, 2021.

• Regarding a previously unreported appointment, Chris Bastin was named as a new member of the Mount Airy Historic Preservation Committee during a Dec. 21 council meeting. He is replacing John Kidwell, who relocated outside the city limits and therefore was not eligible for reappointment.

Bastin, the owner of a local bed and breakfast establishment, also is a former professional firefighter of 31 years in Fairfax County, Virginia, and has served in similar capacities elsewhere. He was approved for a three-year term on the historic group which expires on June 30, 2020.

