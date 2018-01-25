Police reports

• An encounter with city officers on a suspicious-person investigation led to a local man being jailed under a $19,500 secured bond Monday on firearm and other violations, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Charles Thomas Bennett, 24, of Embrace Lane, was arrested on West Pine Street at Bluemont Road.

Bennett was found to be the subject of an outstanding warrant for a larceny of a firearm offense that had been filed Monday through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, which also charged him the same day with possession of a controlled substance on jail premises.

Bennett additionally was wanted on an order for arrest for failing to appear in court, and had been charged in Mount Airy with injury to personal property on Oct. 3. He was cited Monday for possession of drug paraphernalia and is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on March 20.

• Douglas Scott Davis, 32, of 139 Apex Lane, was arrested on a charge of second-degree trespassing Saturday at the Sheetz convenience store, from which he had been banned on Nov. 5. Davis was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for a March 1 court appearance.

• City property was discovered damaged last Friday, identified as a cast aluminum bench on a sidewalk at 160-A N. Main St. in the vicinity of Mayberry Antique Mall downtown. The damage was estimated at $250.

• Raleigh Joseph McMillian, 39, of 226 Preston Lane, is facing charges of of larceny and possession of stolen goods stemming from a Jan. 18 incident at Walmart, where he allegedly took an ATV battery and various grocery items, property with a total value of $92. It was recovered, and McMillian is to be in District Court on March 21.