Reynolds Homestead art show open for entries

CRITZ, Va. — The Third-Annual Reynolds Homestead Student Art Show and Emerging Artist Show will be held here March 5 – April 27.

Participation in this show is free for all students, including those in Surry and Stokes counties in North Carolina, as well as Carroll and Patrick counties in Virginia, along with Henry, Franklin, and Floyd counties. Students do not have to be enrolled in art classes to participate.

Artists must be enrolled in grades 8-12. All work must be the student’s original work, completed within the past two years and not shown in a previous Reynolds Homestead show. Each student entered may show two works of art.

There will also be a show for emerging artists — students in grades seven and eight.

The rules for this contest are the same as the high school students: original artwork from the past two years and not shown here previously. Artists must reside within one of the same counties as for the regular art show.

One prize of $25 will be awarded to the “Best Emerging Artist” chosen by the show’s judge.

For the high schoolers, there are a number of prizes available, as selected by the show’s judge. Those prizes are:

• Best in Show $60

• Category I: first place $40; second place $30; third place $20;

• Category II: first place $40; second place $30; third place $20;

• Category III: first place $40; second place $30; third place $20;

• Category IV: first place $40; second place $30; third place $20;

• Category V: first place $40; second place $30; third place $20;

Merit Awards are $15, awarded at the discretion of the judge. Other special awards may be presented at the show opening.

Students may enter art through their art teachers at their schools, or individually by bringing it to the Reynolds Homestead on the following dates:

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23, 2 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26, 2 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2 to 5 p.m.

Anyone wishing to know the specifics of what goes in each category, or to make arrangements to deliver artwork for the show outside of the scheduled dates and times, should call senior program manager Lisa Martin at (276) 694-7181, ext. 22, to schedule delivery.

“I encourage all students to consider submitting art for the show, especially photography,” Martin said. “Everyone has smart phones, iPads and cameras these days, and I know students have lots of great photos that could be entered.”

Registration forms, including rules of entry, can be downloaded from www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu or can be mailed by calling (276) 694-7181.

Two visitors to Reynolds Homestead in Critz, Virginia, view entries in last year’s Student Art Show. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Art-Show-1-1.jpg Two visitors to Reynolds Homestead in Critz, Virginia, view entries in last year’s Student Art Show. Submitted photo