Police reports

• An encounter with police responding to a suspicious-vehicle call in the early morning hours Tuesday at Walmart led to eight drug violations against a local teen, including two felonies, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Anna Madison Marsh, 19, of 366 McBride Road, is charged with two counts of felonious possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, along with misdemeanors including two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and one count each of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marsh was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond and slated for a Feb. 14 appearance in District Court.

• An injury to personal property offense was filed Monday against Jan Tessa Wiseman, 70, of Mountain Place Apartments, No. 6, on Mountain Place Lane off U.S. 52-North, stemming from an incident involving a vehicle owned by William B. Hicks. The violation was issued after police watched a surveillance video allegedly showing Wiseman damaging it using a key. She is scheduled be in Surry District Court on May 31.

• Bottles and cans of Heineken and Budweiser beer with a total value of $24 were stolen last Thursday from the Speedway convenience store on Rockford Street by two unknown suspects.

• Adam Kane Westmoreland, 27, of 1227 Bryant Mill Road, Ararat, is facing violations of larceny and possession of stolen goods stemming from a Jan. 9 incident at Lowes Foods, where he admitted to stealing a phone charger, according to police records. Westmoreland’s court date is Feb. 14.

• A theft was reported on Jan. 9 at the residence of Elizabeth Michelle Nance on Lovill Street, where a Surrey Bank & Trust blue card and house keys were taken from her purse by a known individual, with no charges reported in the immediate aftermath of the crime.

• A Duke basketball coat valued at $85, owned by an employee of Dollar General on Rockford Street, Kim Ann Cockerham of Pine Ridge Road, was stolen at the store on Jan. 8 by an unknown suspect.