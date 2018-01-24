SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Sophia Nicole Cifuentes, 30, of Calvary Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Jan. 22 for failure to appear in court earlier that day for several charges. These include three counts of larceny, removing a store security device, three counts of possession of stolen goods, and some driving-related violations.

She was given a $15,000 secured bond and a court date the next day.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Cifuentes was convicted in April 2015 of larceny and shoplifting and received a suspended sentence and probation.

• Cory Lee Coleman, 24, of Davis Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Jan. 22 for failure to appear in court that day on a charge of driving while impaired. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Feb. 7 court date.

• Labrica Marki Revels, 31, of Circle Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Jan. 22 for three counts of failure to appear in court that day. She is charged with aiding and abetting someone driving while license revoked, allowing an unlicensed person to drive, and possession an altered or fictitious driver’s license. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Feb. 19 court date.

• Wilbelis Elizabeth Rojas, 23, of Conover, was served an order for arrest at the courthouse Jan. 22 for two counts of failure to appear in court. The charges were speeding and texting while driving. She was given a $300 cash bond and a Feb. 19 court date.

• Hensey Antonio Moore, 43, of Horseshoe Road, Westfield, was served an order for arrest Jan. 22 on two counts of failure to pay child support, dated Jan. 3. He was given no bond with two sentences of 30 days of incarceration.

The Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Tanya Dale Bowman, of Dunaway Lane, Pilot Mountain, reported the theft of her license plate on Jan. 19. She said that sometime after 6 p.m. the night before an unknown person came onto the property and removed the tag from her 1991 Chevy S-10 pickup.

• Two local businesses reported receiving counterfeit money last week. Circle K on Red Brush Road and Quality Plus on West Pine Street were listed on a report for the state of North Carolina. The money recovered was in $100 bills. A possible suspect is listed as a 49-year-old white woman, but the case is listed as under further investigation.

• Nicholas Vernon Hampton, of CC Camp Road, Elkin, reported a stolen ATV on Jan. 20. He said the ATV was stored away for winter and was last known secure on Dec. 15. Taken was a Kawasaki 300cc four-wheeler valued at $3,000.

• Robert Stanley Brintle, of Turkey Ford Road, Dobson, reported a break-in on Jan. 20. He said between 4 p.m. the day before and 10 a.m. that morning, someone broken into an outbuilding and stole a Lincoln 140 wire welder ($800). A Master lock pad was damaged to gain entry. A possible suspect is listed as a 21-year-old white male, but the case is under further investigation.

• Melissa Debusk Nester, of Pilot Mountain, reported a stolen purse while at church on Saturday. She said the incident occurred between 1:25-1:28 p.m. at 916 Blue Hollow Road, the address for We Are Forgiven Ministries. She left her purse unattended for a couple of minutes, and it was gone when she came back, she said. Missing are the black leather purse ($50), pearl earrings ($500), gold earrings with diamonds ($500), prescription eyeglasses and her BB&T debit card.

• Steven Ronald Porter, of Woodbridge Drive, Mount Airy, reported a stolen rifle on Jan. 20. Porter said the Mossberg .30-06 rifle ($500) was last known secure in the home on Jan. 8.

• Revere Transportation, of Ohio, reported a vandalism of a truck at 125 Plaza Lane, Mount Airy, the address of Brintle’s Truck Stop. Driver Christopher Ryan Lemaire, of Louisiana, reported damage to the hood, estimated at $130.

• Timmy Alton Overby, of Mount Airy, reported the theft of a go-kart from his step-father’s house on Springfield Road in Pilot Mountain. He said the blue go-kart with roll cage ($1,800) was in the backyard of Howard Chester Tate on Jan. 8. They noticed it missing on Jan. 20 and reported it the next day. A possible suspect is listed as a 38-year-old white male.