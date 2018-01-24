Local residents tapped for GWU honor society

BOILING SPRINGS — Four students from Surry County are among recent inductees to an honor society at Gardner-Webb University.

The four joined 18 other students tapped as new members of the Gamma Beta Upsilon Chapter of Alpha Sigma Lambda.

Inductees included Tabatha Noonkester, a human services major; Cory Newman, also a human services major; and Adriana Micaela Velazquez, a criminal justice major, all of Mount Airy; and Lindsay B. Epperson from Dobson, who is majoring in human services.

In a ceremony in GWU’s Tucker Student Center, the 22 students — and two honorary inductees — joined the society as representatives of the university’s Degree Completion Program (DCP) under its sponsorship.

The Alpha Sigma Lambda National Honor Society was established in 1946 to recognize superior scholarship and leadership by students.

It is the largest and oldest chapter-based honor society for full- and part-time adult students, with chapters at more than 250 colleges and universities, including Gardner-Webb at Boiling Springs.

Joining Alpha Sigma Lambda as honorary members were Dr. Sophia Steibel, the vice chair of the DCP Council and a professor of Christian education, and Jay Zimmer, a biology instructor who is chairman of the DCP Council.