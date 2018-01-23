Town board receives strong audit

Pilot Mountain’s Board of Commissioners worked through their regular monthly meeting in possibly record time on Jan. 16 — less than 35 minutes — after a special meeting at 6 p.m. and a public comment session at 6:45 in which no one made any comments. Both meetings and the public comment session were re-scheduled from Jan. 8 when the threat of bad weather caused them to be postponed.

Audit report

At the 6 p.m. special meeting, Craig Hopkins, representing Gibson and Company, presented his firm’s completed audit of the fiscal year ended June 30, to the board. Commissioner Gary Bell was not present at the evening’s meetings.

Hopkins began his presentation by stating that the town’s position as a whole was good, with the audit showing “all your “I’s” are dotted and all your “T’s” are crossed. It’s a good way to start,” he said.

Hopkins worked through the pages of the audit with the commissioners, assuring them at each stage that they were in good shape.

Commissioner Kim Quinn asked a question about risk exposures to which Hopkins replied the information was inaccurate and would be corrected in the final document.

Mayor Dwight Atkins said, “I’m really happy with what happened in water and sewer.”

Hopkins concluded, “It’s nice to see a town going in the right direction.”

Public Comments

A time set aside for public comments regarding a possible change to the town’s subdivision ordinance drew no comments. The change would redefine minor subdivisions to five or fewer instead of three or fewer.

The change would also create a new type of subdivision called a family subdivision, in which lots do not need actual road frontage but can have access to a right-of-way only. All of the lots must be owned by family members (as defined in the ordinance) and must remain in the family for five years after the subdivision is created. Then they may be sold to anyone. The ordinance change was passed later in the evening, at the 7 p.m. meeting.

January board meeting

During the portion of the meeting devoted to town board reports, it was reported to the commissioners that the ABC board has been notified by BB&T that its loan has been paid off, and the paperwork is in the process of being completed. A ceremony is planned for February.

A budget amendment was passed that set up a new fund, the Capital Reserve Fund. This fund will be used to record the infrastructure fee that had been recorded in the Water/Sewer Fund. This change was recommended by auditors. Also, the budget was changed to reflect some picnic tables purchased for the Armfield Civic Center by the town, but were paid for by the center.

In his town manager’s report, Michael Boaz suggested the board start thinking about the budget for the coming fiscal year which begins July 1.

In their closing remarks, all of the commissioners present expressed admiration for the Christmas parade and thanked organizers and the police for making it a success.

