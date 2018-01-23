SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Eric Eugene Benton, 47, of Leeford Lane, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Jan. 18 for multiple counts of failure to appear in court between August and November. Charges include two counts of violating a restraining order and additional charges from both Wilkes and Surry counties. No bond amount was listed.

In Wilkes, Benton has court dates of March 7 on charges of indecent exposure, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, and to face 30 days’ revocation of his driver’s license. On March 16 he faces second-degree trespassing.

In Surry, on Feb. 7 the charge is violating a restraining order. The next day, the charges are having an open container of alcohol in public in the city, and resisting an officer.

Feb. 13 the charge is larceny. Feb. 14 (Valentine’s Day) is a second count of violating a restraining order. Feb. 15 is driving while impaired, 30 days’ revocation of license, driving while license revoked, reckless driving with wanton disregard for public safety, driving left of center, and hit and run.

• Joshua Adam Duncan, 36, of Circle Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Jan. 18 for failure to appear in court Dec. 10. The original charge was not listed. He was given a $97 cash bond and a Feb. 12 court date.

• Joseph Lee Duncan, 24, of Pratt Road, Ararat, was served an order for arrest Jan. 19 for failure to pay court cost fines, dated Dec. 1. He was given a $700 cash bond and a Jan. 22 court date.

According to the court docket, he also has a Feb. 22 court date on charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods.

On Feb. 23 he faces counts of driving while license revoked (not impaired), expired registration/plate, fictitious or altered registration/plate, possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

• Codie, Mackenzie O’Neil Clement, 25, of Turkey Ford Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Jan. 20 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, dated Jan. 16 in Forsyth County. She was given a $500 secured bond and a March 12 court date in Winston-Salem.

She has seven other court appearances in the next two months in Surry County, including possession of meth, attempting to break into a coin-operated machine, attempted break-in of a building, shoplifting, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked (not impaired).

• Kelsey Megan Hazelwood, 22, of Claudville, Virginia, was served an order for arrest Jan. 20 for failure to appear in court Nov. 22 on a count of second-degree trespassing. She was given a $500 secured bond and a Feb. 23 court date.

She also has a Jan. 26 court date on larceny and second-degree trespassing charges.

• Trampas Trenton Nelson, 31, of Crestwood Drive, Pilot Mountain, was served a warrant Jan. 21 on a charge of failure to pay child support, dated Oct. 16. He was given a $552.91 cash bond and a court date the next day.

• Jennifer Carol Bright, 58, of Lonely Heart Trail, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Jan. 21 on a charge of assault and battery, dated Jan. 4. The victim is listed as Ginger Jones of Mount Airy. Bright was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Feb. 9 court date.

• Charlie Evans, 40, of Sourwood Farm Trail, Pilot Mountain, was served warrants Jan. 22 charging him with assault on a female and making threatening phone calls. The victim is listed as Samantha Melissa Evans of the home. He was given no bond and a Feb. 23 court date.

• Bobby Keith Jessup Jr., 54, of Taylor Road, Pilot Mountain, was served a warrant Jan. 22 on a charge of assault on a government employee, dated Dec. 13 for the town of Pilot Mountain. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a court date the next day.

• Mitchell Daniel Arrington, 28, of Fancy Gap Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Jan. 22 for failure to appear in court that day on two counts of unlawfully obtaining a credit card. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a Feb. 13 court date.