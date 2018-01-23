Surry Storm tryouts scheduled

The Surry Storm basketball organization is rolling out its Spring 2018 season, for which tryouts will be held in early February at a local school.

Surry Storm is a traveling girls basketball club that is open to youths of varying age groups and skill levels.

Tryouts for girls in grades 2-5 are scheduled on Sunday, Feb. 4, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Mount Airy Middle School.

Players in grades 6-8 will demonstrate their skills on Feb. 11, also from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the middle school.

Those interested in Surry Storm play can contact Alan Hiatt at 336-399-3451 or hiattalan@yahoo.com for more information.

Among other competition, the Surry Storm Girls Basketball Club holds an annual “March Madness” tournament at local gyms, this year set for March 3-4, in which its teams compete against others from around the region. In 2017, more than 100 squads representing a five-state area participated.