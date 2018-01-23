Posted on by

Surry Storm tryouts scheduled


Staff Report

The Surry Storm basketball organization is rolling out its Spring 2018 season, for which tryouts will be held in early February at a local school.

Surry Storm is a traveling girls basketball club that is open to youths of varying age groups and skill levels.

Tryouts for girls in grades 2-5 are scheduled on Sunday, Feb. 4, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Mount Airy Middle School.

Players in grades 6-8 will demonstrate their skills on Feb. 11, also from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the middle school.

Those interested in Surry Storm play can contact Alan Hiatt at 336-399-3451 or hiattalan@yahoo.com for more information.

Among other competition, the Surry Storm Girls Basketball Club holds an annual “March Madness” tournament at local gyms, this year set for March 3-4, in which its teams compete against others from around the region. In 2017, more than 100 squads representing a five-state area participated.

