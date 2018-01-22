SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Matthew Brian Cockerham, of River Road, Dobson, reported a stolen ATV on Jan. 12. He said that sometime between 5:30 p.m. the night before and 6:30 a.m. of that day, an unknown person came onto the property and stole his Suzuki Eiger 400, valued at $2,500.

• Larry Randy Shumate, of Suburban Lane, Mount Airy, on Jan. 12 reported the theft of his 10-foot aluminum brake, used in aluminum construction. He said the device, valued at $150, was taken between 1:30 p.m. the day before and 4:25 p.m. that day. He listed a possible suspect as a 40-year-old white male, but the case is still under further investigation.

• Charles Leonard Durham, of Poplar Springs Road, Elkin, reported stolen items on Jan. 13. He said sometime between 8:30 p.m. the night before and 8 a.m. that day, someone came on the property and removed a Stihl weedeater ($360), backpack leaf blower ($300), Star Shower motion Christmas lights ($59) and an LED Light and projector ($35).

• Bradley Faye Miller Jr., of Eldora Road, Ararat, reported damage to his motorcycle Jan. 13. He said that sometime since the fall someone had poured sugar in the gas tank of his 2013 Harley-Davidson Street Glide. Damage was estimated at $2,000.

• Curtis Ansley Martin Jr., of Bob Jessup Road, Mount Airy, reported a break-in Jan. 13. He said an unknown person came onto the property, stole from a vehicle and also from the home. Reported taken were a 2012 Husqvarna Domar chain saw ($650), a .270-caliber Remington rifle ($450), a Stevens 12-gauge shotgun ($125), a Remington .22-caliber rifle ($125), a truck battery ($75) and an impact drill ($110).

• Jamie Michelle Haynes, of Westfield Road, reported an attempted break-in on Jan. 14. She said that someone had stacked objects on the ground to reach a bedroom window and then broke that window, causing $200 in damages. No items were reported stolen from the house. A suspect was listed as a 31-year-old white male; the case says it has been cleared by arrest, but no arrest report was attached to the document.

• Sam Joseph Attardo, of Ararat, Virginia, reported a break-in of a property on Cameron Lane in Mount Airy Jan. 14. He said someone entered a building at the residence and stole a Husqvarna 450 chain saw ($500). A possible suspect was listed as a 47-year-old white male.

• James Ralph and Georgiana Gwendolyn Willey, of N.C. 268, Elkin, reported a burglary on Jan. 15. They said that sometime on Jan. 11 an unknown person entered the residence through an unlocked door and stole two glass bowls filled with their assorted jewelry.

• Dales Auto Sales, on North Franklin Road, Mount Airy, reported the theft of two dealer tags on Jan. 15. The business said the dealer plates were taken on Jan. 12 by an unknown person.

• John Preston Palmer II, of South Franklin Road, reported a scam on Jan. 15. He said the scam took $2,050 in iTunes gift cards from him between Jan. 12-13.