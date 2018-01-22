SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Carli Renee Essick, 18, of Hills Presbyterian Church Road, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Jan. 12 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on charges of assault and battery and communicating threats. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Feb. 9 court date.

She also has a Jan. 31 court date for a charge of possession of marijuana. On Feb. 15 the charges are possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Larry Ray Dollyhigh Jr., 48, of English Primrose Lane, Dobson, was served a criminal summons Jan. 13 for charges dating back to Aug. 25 for simple assault and injury to personal property. The complainant is listed as Joseph Wood of Tobaccoville. Dollyhigh was given a Jan. 26 court date.

• Jeffery Dale Clement, 52, of Maple Drive, was served a criminal summons Jan. 13 for simple possession of a Schedule IV drug. He was given a Feb. 14 court date.

• Miguel Bautista, 31 of Hardin Mill Road, Dobson, was served a warrant Jan. 13 on a charge of assault inflicting serious injury, dated Nov. 6. The victim is listed as Hodolfo Nicolas Alvarez of Dobson. Bautista was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 16 court date.

He also has a Feb. 6 court date in Forsyth County for a charge of larceny.

• Jason Blain Amos, 54, of Belton Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Jan. 13 on a charge of assault inflicting serious injury, dated Jan. 9. He was given a March 14 court date.

• Catherine Tiffini Spainhour, 28, of Orchard View Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Jan. 14 for failure to appear in court Jan. 13 on a charge of violating a restraining order. She was given a $5,000 secured bond and a March 14 court date.

• Amber Jade Alford, 25, of Heavens Way, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Jan. 15 for failure to appear in court May 16 on three charges. She was given a $7,500 secured bond.

According to the court docket, Alford has a court date Jan. 23 for charges of felony possession of meth, felony possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked (not impaired), and unsafe lane change.

She also has a Jan. 31 court appearance for a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. On Feb. 26 she faces another count of driving while license revoked.

• Joshua Daniel Snow, 30, of Coachman Lane, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Jan. 16 for two counts dated Nov. 16. The charges were injury to personal property and communicating threats. The complainant is listed as Bobby Daniels of Pilot Mountain. Snow was given a Feb. 16 court date.