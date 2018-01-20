Mount Airy police reports

• Levi Daniel Hill, 38, listed as homeless, was incarcerated under a $56,000 secured bond earlier this month, according to city police department reports.

A traffic stop in the parking lot of the Mount Airy Plaza shopping center revealed that he was wanted on two orders for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been filed on Dec. 7.

Hill also allegedly was found with methamphetamine at the time of his arrest, resulting in charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, a felony; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to be in court Monday.

In November, Hill was arrested for a laundry list of charges including possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule V drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen goods, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license revoked (impaired), and having a fictitious or altered registration/license plate, all dated Sept. 13. He also had a charge of failure to appear in court Sept. 15. He was given a $23,000 secured bond.

• A Mount Airy woman has been charged with two felony counts of larceny by an employee and one misdemeanor theft violation. Angela Lynn Barker, 44, of 157 Burke Road, was arrested on Jan. 10 at 512 W. Pine St., the address for the Citgo convenience store at the corner of Pine and South streets, after a larceny call and brief investigation. Barker was released on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 21.

• James Robert Brintle, 21, of 883 Turkey Ford Road, Dobson, was cited for larceny on Jan. 8 at Walmart after allegedly stealing a hoverboard valued at $198. Brintle is scheduled to be in District Court on March 21.

• Michael Allen Griffith, 35, listed as a homeless Mount Airy resident, was arrested on violations of second-degree trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 8 at Circle K on North Main Street, from which he had been banned earlier in the month. A routine search during the arrest process allegedly turned up a glass smoking device containing white residue in one of Griffith’s pants pockets. He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $750 secured bond and slated for a March 12 appearance in District Court.

• Michelle Dawn Montgomery, 29, of the Ennice community in Alleghany County, was arrested as a fugitive from justice late on the evening of Jan. 7 in the vicinity of Lowe’s Home Improvement after she was encountered by police during a suspicious-person investigation. Montgomery was found to be wanted on an unspecified matter in Carroll County, Virginia, and jailed under a $2,000 secured bond.

• Samantha Marie Evans, 26, of 219 W. Lebanon St., No. 3, is facing violations of concealment of merchandise and possession of drug paraphernalia which were filed on Jan. 3 at Lowes Foods, where she allegedly took items valued at $21. The property was recovered, with Evans slated to be in District Court on Feb. 14. She has been banned from the store.