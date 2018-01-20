Police force at full strength – finally

It was a simple ceremony, the swearing in Friday of a new city policeman which went off quickly and quietly in the Municipal Building.

However, that uncomplicated and straightforward event represented a milestone for the Mount Airy Police Department, where no vacancies now exist in the patrol division for the first time since 2010.

“We are full,” Police Chief Dale Watson said Friday after its newest member was officially welcomed to the force, Bradley Lee “BJ” Tate II.

In recent years, there have been as many as nine vacancies in the police department, out of a total sworn-officer force of 41. A low starting pay compared to other law enforcement agencies was one factor cited for this situation, which led to the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners approving a significant hike last June, to the $35,000 range.

Also last year, a new police recruiting initiative was implemented which provides incentives to attract qualified applicants, including paying for their Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET), then retaining them as members of the force.

“This program opened up an opportunity that otherwise would not be there,” the police chief said Friday of the new recruiting effort.

After passing an initial screening process, recruits receive a conditional offer of employment, which requires signing a training agreement. They have the status of a temporary city employee while enrolled in the BLET program, which includes receiving a stipend every two weeks based on a pay rate of $12.10 per hour and 80 hours of training.

In exchange, the training agreement contractually obligates the employee to work for the city of Mount Airy for two years while receiving additional instruction.

The chief said that Tate qualified for this program, as did others who were sworn in as new officers in late July.

Watson said he is glad to have the department back at full strength, after years of dealing with scheduling and other issues due to the manpower shortage.

“It was a hardship,” he confided, one that sometimes led to the community not receiving the level of service it deserves.

Having a full contingent of officers will in turn mean dividends for citizens.

“It allows us to address different needs in the community that we otherwise haven’t been able to direct resources toward,” the police chief added.

New member seeks to “serve”

Normally when police officers are sworn in, a formal ceremony is held in council chambers of City Hall. It typically is attended by their family members, present and former members of the police department, city elected officials and others, with special remarks providing encouragement for those facing difficult tasks ahead.

Such a program was scheduled earlier in the week for Tate, but fell victim to wintry weather that forced its postponement.

This led to a smaller, informal ceremony Friday in the Municipal Building, where about 20 people gathered in the office of Mayor David Rowe to watch Tate be administered his oath of office and have a badge pinned onto his shirt.

The gathering included Tate’s wife, Kaylee, and other relatives along with police and city officials.

“I’m excited, just ready to serve the community any way I can,” Tate said of his desire to work on behalf of citizens. “That’s my goal, to find ones that need help.”

Tate, 25, whose first day on the job was Dec. 21, mentioned that he has always thought of himself as having the heart of a servant, and his job as police officer will provide a way to fulfill this.

He was born in Hampton, Virginia, and graduated from Carroll County High School before moving to Mount Airy in 2015. Tate completed the BLET program of Surry Community College.

The son of Bradley Tate Sr. and Malena Tate of Fancy Gap, he and his wife Kaylee have been married for two years.

“I think Bradley is going to be a very good officer,” Chief Watson said.

New officer sworn in Friday

