County Extension announces workshops

Surry County Cooperative Extension is offering several classes and workshops in the next few weeks for prospective produce growers, beekeepers both adult and junior, and mushroom growers.

Good Agricultural Practices: Food Safety Workshop for Growers

This is a basic GAO training workshop for commercial fruit and vegetable growers who need to prepare for a Good Agriculture practices audit or Food Safety Modernization Act inspection. Instruction in basic farm-based food safety and preparing the Plan of Action manual required for the farm audit will be covered. Materials will include worksheets, sample standard operating procedures, record sheets and documentation related to the audit plus an electronic version on CD. Instructors will be Joanna Radford and Wythe Morris, Surry County Cooperative Extension.

The class will be taught at Surry County Extension Center, 210 N. Main St., Dobson on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fee: $50 (covers materials and break). Registration required, call 336-401-8025.

Growing Shiitake and Oyster Mushrooms

This hands-on workshop at North Surry High School agriculture building, 2440 West Pine St., Thursday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. provides an introduction to mushroom production. Come prepared to get dirty. The shiitake mushroom and the oyster mushroom will be covered. Topics include: equipment needed, selecting mushroom spawns, inoculating logs with spawn, harvesting mushrooms, marketing mushrooms, hands-on inoculation of logs which participants get to take home.

Registration is required. Call NC Cooperative Extension at 336-401-8025. Cost is $25 and includes one inoculated shiitake mushroom log and oyster mushroom spawn. The event is sponsored by North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Surry Center, and North Surry Future Farmers of America. For accommodations for persons with disabilities, contact Joanna Radford at 336-401-8025 or radfordj@co.surry.nc.us no later than five business days before the event.

Beginning Beekeeping

Surry County Beekeepers will be presenting Surry County Bee School 2018 for beginning beekeepers. Classes will include introduction to beekeeping, the colony, organization, and life cycle of the honeybee, equipment needed to get started, how to assemble equipment, seasonal hive management of the colonies, pests and diseases of the bees, harvesting and processing honey and other hive products and a field day to work with the bees.

Class is on Mondays between Feb. 5 to March 19, from 7-9 p.m. (Field day to be announced) at the Farm Bureau downstairs meeting room, 112 White St., Dobson. Cost is $20 per individual (does not include book), $25 additional for book “The Beekeeper’s Handbook, 4th Edition” by Diana Sammataro. Refreshments provided. Students joining Surry County Beekeepers may enter a drawing for a hive (excluding bees).

For reservations, please call Surry County Extension office at 336-401-8025. Check for updates at http://surrybeekeepers.org.

Surry County Junior Beekeepers

Surry County Beekeepers Association and NC Cooperative Extension, Surry County Center are presenting “Be a Part of the Buzz,” a program for junior beekeepers. Learn parts of a hive, anatomy of a honeybee, light a smoker, dress in a bee suit, open a hive and identify worker bees, drones and queens.

The class will meet every Monday Feb. 5 to March 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at NC Cooperative Extension, Surry County Center, 210 N. Main St., Dobson. Registration is required by Feb. 1, 2018. Call 336-401-8025 to register.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

