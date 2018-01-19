SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Amy Lynn Mears, 33, of Chatham Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Jan. 10 on counts of second-degree trespassing, breaking and entering, and larceny. She was given bonds of $1,500 and $4,000 with court dates of Feb. 7 and 22.

Mears also was scheduled to have a court appearance Thursday for charges of larceny, possession of stolen goods and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She also has a court date Feb. 16 for counts of driving while license revoked (not impaired), driving with no insurance, no registration, and having a fictitious or altered registration/plate.

• Sandra Kay Burns, 40, of Maple Drive, Mount Airy, was served warrants Jan. 11 on charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods, dated Dec. 18. She was released on a written promise to appear in court Feb. 26.

She also has a Feb. 5 date for charges of violating probation by leaving the county and felony probation violation. She has a March 12 date to face larceny and second-degree trespassing.

• James Brandon Bennett, 38, of Germanton, was served a warrant in Dobson Jan. 11 for failure to appear in court that morning on a charge of driving on a suspended license. He was released on a written promise to appear in court the next day.

• Kenneth Ray Swift, 51, of West End Drive, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Jan. 11 on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, dated Dec. 6. He was scheduled a court appearance for the next day.

• Jacqulyn Leann Rochford, 31, of Secret Garden Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Jan. 12 for failure to appear in court Sept. 14 and again Nov. 28. She was given two secured bonds that came to $7,000 total with court dates on Feb. 14 and 15.

The charges Feb. 14 are two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. On Feb. 15 the counts are possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer.

She also has a court date Jan. 22 for felony charges of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking in, and possession of stolen goods.

On March 27 she has a court appearance to discuss extradition to another state for further charges.

• Kimberly Ann Speer, 18, of Tall Pine Lane, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Jan. 12 at the courthouse for failure to appear in court earlier in the day on a charge of simple affray (fighting in a public place that disturbs the peace). She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Feb. 2 court date.

• Yovani Hernandez Abarca, 31, of Elkin, was served an order for arrest Jan. 12 for four counts of failure to appear in court Dec. 11. The original charges were two counts of domestic assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Feb. 9 court date.

• Dylan Jeremiah Pozo, 19, of Broad Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Jan. 12 for failure to appear in court the day before on a charge of possession of a Schedule VI drug. He was given a $300 cash bond and a Feb. 8 court date.

• Ryan Stuart Draughn, 37, of Tractor Trail, Dobson, was served an order for arrest at the courthouse for failure to appear in court earlier that day on charges of assault and battery and assault on a female. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a March 9 court date.