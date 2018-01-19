Authors to make appearance at library

A visit by author Beverly Lewis to the Mount Airy Public Library in September went so well that her publisher contacted the library to discuss sending other writers.

“She enjoyed it so much,” said branch librarian Pat Gwyn, that the publisher, Bethany House, set up another appearance by two of its other writers, Tracie Peterson and Kimberley Woodhouse. The library, in turn, has used this momentum to schedule a monthly series of personal appearances by writers that will run until May.

Peterson and Woodhouse will be at the library on Friday at 3 p.m. to promote their new book “Out of the Ashes,” which is the second title in the “Heart of Alaska” series from Bethany House. The first volume in the series, “In the Shadow of Denali,” was also co-written by the two authors.

Bethany House publishes Christian fiction and non-fiction; Peterson and Woodhouse’s write in the historical fiction genre, usually in a series of three titles.

Both authors have previously published extensively on their own, and Gwyn thinks Friday will be a good opportunity for their fans to find out why they decided to come together and write books as a team.

“I’m just really anxious to learn more about that,” said Gwyn. “What’s it like? Does it work? Are they still going to write separately?” Gwyn has a lot of questions, and she is sure fans of the authors will also.

She also sees the events as a good opportunity for readers to meet an author they haven’t read before. “Even if it’s not the kind of book you normally read, you might decide to give it a try.”

The library has a large collection of the authors’ previous titles and has set up a display of the authors’ books, Gwyn said. “A lot of people have been checking them out.” They also have copies for sale of both books in the current series, “Out of the Ashes,” and “In the Shadow of Denali,” and Gwyn said copies are available at Pages Bookstore as well.

Coming Soon

On March 7, the library will host John Hart, who will be promoting his new book “Hush,” which is a sequel to “Last Child.” He is a North Carolina writer, having grown up in Salisbury.

Ann Ross, another North Carolina writer, will make an appearance the first week in April, though the exact date has yet to be announced. Ross is the author of the popular “Miss Julia” books, which are published about once a year, and all her readers can’t wait for each new one, said Gwyn.

Gwyn describes Miss Julia as an elderly Southern lady who learns to take care of herself at a later age after losing her husband. “They are hilarious,” assures Gwyn. In the first books, Miss Julia learns to take care of herself, and over the course of the series builds a community of characters.

“Hopefully, this will be a monthly series through May,” said Gwyn. “It is a real treat to provide our readers with a chance to meet popular authors.”

Peterson http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Peterson-Tracie.jpg Peterson Submitted photo Woodhouse http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Woodhouse_Kimberley.jpg Woodhouse Submitted photo

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.