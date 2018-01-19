Police reports

• An alleged trespassing incident at Northern Hospital of Surry County has led to a Mount Airy man being jailed under a $10,000 secured bond, according to city police department reports. Gary Ray Dowell, 68, of 602 Spring St., had been charged multiple times with second-degree trespassing in recent months at the hospital, which he was banned from in May 2016 by hospital security personnel.

His return there last Saturday led to Dowell being charged with the more serious first-degree trespassing offense and his incarceration in Dobson on the sizable secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on March 27.

• The Sheetz convenience store on Rockford Street was the scene of a theft last Friday, when an unknown female suspect concealed six different food, beverage and air-freshener products in her handbag and left without paying.

• Power tools and other property with a total value of $1,658, owned by William Ray Haynes Jr., was discovered missing on Jan. 4 from an unsecured 2009 Chevrolet Colorado pickup at Haynes’ residence on Salem Drive. Included were a Paslode framing nail gun; a DeWalt portable band saw, yellow in color; a DeWalt finish nailer and battery, also yellow; a Bosch black and red hammer drill; impact driver batteries; Milwaukee saw batteries; and miscellaneous drill bits.

• Kenyon Raquan Martin, 22, of 404 Cockerham Road, Elkin, was arrested on outstanding warrants for two counts of sexual assault after being encountered by police in the Four Brothers convenience store parking lot of on Jan. 4. The charges had been issued through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 28, with no other details listed. Martin was jailed under a $2,000 secured bond and is to be in District Court on Feb. 15.

• Raleigh Joseph McMillian, 39, of 214 Apple Drive, No. 13, was served with warrants for felony charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods on Jan. 4, which had been filed on Jan. 2 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with no further details listed. McMillian, who was encountered by city police at a probation office on State Street, was jailed under a $7,500 secured bond and slated for a court appearance this week.

• George Lee Bombe, 54, of 1001 Mitchell St., was cited on a charge of filing a false police report on Jan. 3, as a result of further investigation into an alleged stolen vehicle account. Bombe is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 26.

• Miscellaneous quantities of copper wire owned by Bray Properties on North South Street were discovered stolen on Jan. 3 from a Foothill Flooring Partners location on West Lebanon Street. No monetary figure was listed for the loss.

• Benito Hernandez, 41, of 152 Quaker Road, was served on Jan. 2 with a criminal summons for a second-degree trespassing charge which had been issued on Dec. 12 with Deborah Austin of West Lebanon Street as the complainant. Hernandez is to be in District Court on Feb. 16.

• Also on Jan. 2, police learned of a damage to property incident at a business on Old Highway 52-South known as Fibrecrete Technologies. It involved someone shooting a firearm into the building while it was unoccupied in late December, which caused $1,500 in damage to a New Holland skid steer machine.

• Misty Dawn Johnson, 40, of 340 Snowhill Drive, was served on Jan. 2 with a criminal summons for a charge of assault and battery which had been filed on Dec. 21 with Donna Margot Caldwell, also of Snowhill Drive, as the complainant. Johnson’s court date is Jan. 26.

• A gray Carhartt winter jacket valued at $64 was stolen on Jan. 1 at the Tractor Supply Co. store on Rockford Street, where a known suspect put the item on in the store and walked out.