Snow disrupts school calendar

Local school systems were thrown a curve ball by a larger-than-expected snowfall coming in the middle of exams as they were winding down the first semester of the 2017-2018 school year.

All of the local school systems were closed Wednesday and Thursday, with more schedule changes still to come.

Surry County

Surry County schools will be closed for students on Friday. The day will be an optional teacher workday.

Monday, Jan. 22 — originally scheduled as a teacher workday — will be a regular day for students and staff due to three days of school being missed because of weather, according to Sonia Dickerson, Surry County schools public information officer.

Each individual county high school will have a slightly different exam schedule. Exams from the third day of the original exam schedule will be on Monday and exams from the fourth day of the exam schedule will be on Tuesday.

The second semester will begin Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Mount Airy

Mount Airy city schools will be closed Friday for students. It will be an optional teacher workday for staff with a 10 a.m. reporting time, according to the system’s website.

The Mount Airy High School exam schedule is as follows: Monday-second period exams, Tuesday-third period exams, Wednesday-fourth period exams.

The second semester will begin on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Attendance and exam schedules affected