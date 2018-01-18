Snowfall wreaks havoc in Surry

The five inches of snow dropped on Mount Airy, as measured at the city water plant, far outstripped the forecasts of television meteorologists of a “dusting” and slightly overshot the National Weather Service’s “winter weather advisory.”

An advisory covers less than five inches and a warning covers five inches and above.

Five inches of snow may just barely merit a warning by the weather service, but it was enough to wreak havoc on local roads and highways.

John Shelton, director of Surry Emergency Services, said that 60 accidents were reported on Wednesday. That number includes calls reported to the local 911 center as well as calls made directly to the Highway Patrol. (The Highway Patrol can be reached by dialing *HP.)

The total does not include accidents that were not called in. Shelton said that several wrecks were not called in, but law enforcement and his department discovered them on the way to and from other accidents.

“It’s hard to say how many there were,” said Shelton.

Shelton reported an additional 12 accidents called into the local 911 center on Thursday between midnight and 3:20 p.m. Thursday. That number does not include accidents called in directly to Highway Patrol and accidents that were not reported.

A two-vehicle collision on U.S. 52, which occurred at the Armstrong overpass at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, left one of the two tractor-trailers involved dangling from the road and the other smashed against a guardrail. Driver Robel Zemichael, 30, was treated and released at Northern Hospital, and the other driver, whose name Shelton did not know, refused treatment at the scene, according to Shelton. According to Highway Patrol dispatch in Salisbury, no report had been filed for that wreck, as of Thursday afternoon.

“The truck was actually hanging over the bridge,” said Shelton. “I don’t know how the driver got out of there.”

Shelton reported that all of U.S. 52 South was blocked by the accident.

Some of the other more dramatic accidents included a fuel truck on I-77 that required a HAZMAT team to pump fuel on Wednesday, a jack-knifed truck on Hwy. 601 at Rockford Road, and three tractor-trailers blown over by wind on I-77 just north of the state line Thursday morning.

“It was extremely fortunate that no one was hurt seriously,” said Shelton.

Not all of the weather-related accidents were motor vehicle wrecks, according to Shelton. “There were a lot of falls on ice. We had a lot of those, and the injuries that came from that.”

Shelton’s team also was called upon by Hospice and other home health care companies for assistance in reaching home-bound patients requiring care.

“We heavily depend on Johnnie Shelton’s team,” said Sheila Jones, director of marketing and public relations for Mountain Valley Hospice.

“We have a group of people with four-wheel drive, consisting of staff and volunteers,” said Jones. “We put them on the ready in advance of an emergency, and everything went fairly smoothly. We took precautions ahead of time.”

Mountain Valley Hospice serves 33o hospice patients plus palliative care patients in a 17-county area which includes Surry and Yadkin counties, the counties adjoining them, as well as Patrick and Grayson counties in Virginia, and the counties adjoining them.

“Some of those areas were pretty rough yesterday,” said Jones. “But I haven’t heard of any issues regarding our staff.” Jones added that one staffer did sit in traffic, spending a lot of time in his car due to the U.S. 52 truck wreck.

Mount Airy public works director Jeff Boyles reported that all Mount Airy city streets did get plowed on Wednesday. “We finished up about 9 p.m.,” he said. “But it was so cold, it makes it difficult to peel up like we’d like. Hopefully, it will melt some today (Thursday). That should help.”

Pam and Wayne Jefferson work Thursday to clear the remnants of a 5-inch snowfall that hit the Mount Airy area from their driveway on Worth Street. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Shovel-this.jpg Pam and Wayne Jefferson work Thursday to clear the remnants of a 5-inch snowfall that hit the Mount Airy area from their driveway on Worth Street. Tom Joyce | The News Two tractor-trailers are seen turned over on their side here, on Interstate 77 in Fancy Gap, Virginia, Thursday morning. The two, as well as another one later, were flipped over by high winds, as they traveled northbound near the two-mile marker at the Virginia-North Carolina border. None of the drivers were injured. The northbound lanes of the Interstate were closed for several hours as a result. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_i77TT.jpg Two tractor-trailers are seen turned over on their side here, on Interstate 77 in Fancy Gap, Virginia, Thursday morning. The two, as well as another one later, were flipped over by high winds, as they traveled northbound near the two-mile marker at the Virginia-North Carolina border. None of the drivers were injured. The northbound lanes of the Interstate were closed for several hours as a result. Submitted photo | The News

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

