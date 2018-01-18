City meeting postponed by Old Man Winter

Inclement weather including snow and cold has caused the machinery of city government to grind to a halt with the postponement of a scheduled Thursday night council meeting.

However, items to have been addressed then, but now temporarily on hold — including a discussion on Mayberry Mall and public hearings on rezoning issues — will be coming to the forefront within the next few days. The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners meeting has been moved from Thursday night to Monday at 7 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall.

• The previously advertised public hearings will include one Monday night on the proposed rezoning of 13 parcels northwest of Cross Creek Country Club from R-20 (Residential) to R-15 (Single-Family Residential). The latter is a more restrictive district with regard to single-wide mobile home replacements and certain agricultural uses, which is designed to protect the interests of landowners in general.

• A second hearing concerns the same rezoning proposal for property in the 1300 block of Forrest Drive owned by Dr. Dean Simmons. It was not included with other properties eyed for that change due to recently being considered for business rezoning, a request denied by the commissioners and necessitating the setting of a separate public hearing for the R-15 proposal.

• The board also is to consider providing additional funding relating to legal services for the redevelopment of the former Spencer’s industrial property now owned by the city government.

• A city audit report will be given by Martin, Starnes and Associates, an out-of-town accounting firm that annually evaluates the municipality’s books.

• Board member appointments to city advisory groups including the Tourism Development Authority, Relocation/Retirement Committee and Board of Adjustment also are to be considered Monday night.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@civitasmedia.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.