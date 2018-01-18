Credit union taps officers

State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) recently elected new officers for the organization’s Board of Directors of the financial cooperative and its charitable arm, the SECU Foundation.

Leading the SECU board as chair is Jo Anne Sanford, an SECU board member since 2005.

During her career, Sanford served as the chair of the North Carolina Utilities Commission and in the North Carolina Attorney General’s office. She practices law in the Sanford Law Office, PLLC and is a board certified specialist in utilities law.

Bob Brinson, a ten-year SECU board member was elected vice chair. Brinson has served on the audit committee of SECU since 2001. He is the chief information officer of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Mona Moon, a board member since 2016, was elected decretary/treasurer. Moon serves as the chief operating officer of the North Carolina Medicaid Program. Previously Moon was the executive administrator of the NC State Health Plan for Teachers and State Employees. She also served as the chief financial officer of the state health plan.

The board of directorsis comprised of eleven members elected by the membership. Board members, as volunteers, serve their fellow members without compensation. The board is the governing body responsible for establishing policy and setting the direction of the financial cooperative.

Cynthia Jolly, immediate past SECU board chair and board member since 2002, was elected chair of the SECU Foundation.

Jolly’s career represents more than 30 years in education innovation and improvement. She served as assistant superintendent with the Wake County Public School System and the Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools and as an education consultant to state and national communities.

Jo Anne Sanford was elected to serve as the SECU Foundation vice chair and Bob Brinson as the secretary/treasurer.

The foundation’s board of directors, as volunteers, serve without compensation and direct the philanthropic, community investment and charitable efforts of the member-funded foundation in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services.

Over the past 13 years, the members of SECU have funded more than $130 million in scholarships, awards, grants, loans and high impact projects in communities across the state of North Carolina.

“As member-owners of State Employees’ Credit Union, these board officers, their fellow directors and the 3,200+ member-volunteers who serve on local branch advisory boards across the state advocate for the financial and social well-being of our members,” said SECU President/CEO Mike Lord.

“Their leadership, commitment and belief in the credit union philosophy of ‘People Helping People’ are the backbone and strength of the success of SECU. We are deeply thankful for their service to their fellow members, to their cooperative and to the citizens of North Carolina.”