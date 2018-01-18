Mall discussion planned tonight

Assuming the city has recovered from Wednesday’s blast of wintry weather, the fate of Mayberry Mall could become clear tonight during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

Today’s session scheduled at 7 p.m. also is to include two public hearings on rezoning proposals affecting 14 different parcels in all, which would alter the residential classifications those now have by becoming more restrictive.

Mall update

At a meeting last Thursday when Mount Airy officials discussed final plans for the anticipated closure of Mayberry Mall on U.S. 52, a South Carolina shopping center developer appeared out of nowhere to announce that he might buy the troubled local mall.

As of now, the city board is scheduled to execute an order to vacate the facility on Feb. 1, with the exception of a separate building housing a Belk department store. This includes cutting off electrical service and closing the doors to the mall to the public, according to discussion at last week’s meeting.

Plans for shuttering the shopping complex stem from the failure of its New York owner, Mike Kohan, to supply sufficient funding to correct roof and other structural deficiencies at the mall which have made it a public health threat. Kohan earlier put $125,000 into an escrow account for repairing a portion of the mall formally housing a former Kmart store which is eyed by the Rural King farm products chain.

At last week’s meeting, the commissioners were told that Kohan had not supplied adequate funding to address the remainder of the mall and therefore its Feb. 1 closing to the public would occur as planned.

A possible solution was offered when Scott Smith — the president of WRS Inc., a real estate firm in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina — disclosed his possible purchase of the Mount Airy mall.

Smith, who has developed a number of shopping centers in the Southeast, told city officials that he had only recently learned of the center’s availability and had been pursuing its potential acquisition from Kohan.

While the commissioners declined to rescind the Feb. 1 order to vacate, Smith was given one week last Thursday to finalize a purchase agreement with the mall’s New York owner and report back.

The fate of that effort apparently will become known tonight, when the board’s agenda includes a Mayberry Mall discussion.

Rezoning hearings

Two public hearings scheduled during tonight’s meeting are coming on the heels of another hearing in November which drew a standing-room-only crowd to City Hall regarding plans to tweak zoning regulations for a large number of residential properties.

During that hearing on Nov. 16, many negative citizen comments were voiced about the proposal to alter the rezoning of 942 different parcels in the city, including areas annexed by Mount Airy in recent years. A mass rezoning of those parcels was proposed, from a present classification of R-20 (Residential) to R-15, a single-family residential zone but one more restrictive than R-20.

Complaints from affected property owners centered on the fact that the R-15 zoning does not permit agricultural uses, among others. It also would restrict owners of single-wide mobile homes in areas presently zoned R-20 from putting replacement ones there in the event of a fire or other loss.

The unrest prompted by the possible change led the commissioners to table the rezoning proposal.

After the public hearing, it was brought to the attention of city planning staff members that a small area to the northwest of Cross Creek Country Club was not part of the area originally eyed for the rezoning.

Based on a review, they determined that this area, 13 parcels in all covering 18.6 total acres, would be consistent with the proposed zoning shift from R-20 to R-15.

Tonight’s scheduled public hearing will allow affected property owners and others to weigh in on the possible change affecting those.

Forrest Drive parcel

The subject of the second public hearing is an additional 2.53-acre site in the 1300 block of Forrest Drive, which recently was the focus of another rezoning proposal.

On Dec. 21, the commissioners voted 5-0 to reject a request from Dr. Dean Simmons, owner of the property, to have it rezoned from R-20 (residential) to B-2 (general business). This was designed to accommodate an unspecified business development at the site located near Forrest Drive’s intersection with South Franklin Road.

However, after neighbors complained then at a public hearing that this plan would disrupt the prevailing residential character of the area, the rezoning request was rejected by the commissioners.

This led to it being included among existing R-20 properties eyed for R-15 zoning, and the scheduling of tonight’s public hearing required for that change. City Planning Director Andy Goodall has indicated that it would provide consistency with other R-20 sites included in the R-15 plan.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@civitasmedia.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

