Snow causes multiple accidents

Today’s snow — while good for local youths enjoying a day off from school, has caused a number of problems on area highways.

“There are accidents everywhere,” said John Shelton, Surry Emergency Services director late Wednesday morning.

The worst of the many weather-related accidents brought on by Wednesday’s snowfall involved tractor-trailers on major highways; a collision between two of them on U.S. 52 and another on Interstate 74 involving a fuel truck, according to Shelton. Neither involved fatalities.

U.S. 52

The U.S. 52 collision, which occurred at the Armstrong overpass at 10:35 a.m., left one of the trucks dangling from the road and the other smashed against a guardrail.

“The truck was actually hanging over the bridge,” said Shelton. “I don’t know how the driver got out of there.”

Shelton reported that all of U.S. 52 South was blocked by the accident.

Interstate 74

The Interestate 74 wreck involved a fuel truck, requiring a HAZMAT team, according to Shelton.

“There are no fatalities, as of yet,” said Shelton, “but the roads are terrible. The interstate and 52 are terrible. All of the roads are terrible.”

One of the two trucks involved in an accident on U.S. 52. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_snow-1.jpg One of the two trucks involved in an accident on U.S. 52. John Shelton | Surry EMS

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

