Pilot VFW recognizes essay winners

Pilot Mountain VFW Post 9436 and the VFW Auxiliary held a joint meeting Thursday to recognize a pair of area youths for their efforts in winning essay contests.

Post Commander Danny Hilton recognized seventh-grader Chloe Faulkner as winner of the Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest for Post 9436 and auxiliary and senior Josh Eacho as winner of the Voice of Democracy Essay Contest for Post 9436 and auxiliary.

Both students were presented with a Certificate of Appreciation, a monetary gift and a backpack for their efforts.

VFW Auxiliary President Margie Nichols then presented both Faulkner and Eacho with a Certificate of Appreciation and a monetary gift on behalf of the auxiliary.

Chloe is a student at Starmount Middle School. She is the daughter of Brandy Davis of Hamptonville and Eric Faulkner of Winston-Salem. She is 13 years old and loves reading and cheerleading.

Josh is the son of Rick and Karen Eacho of Tobaccoville and is homeschooled. He enjoys reading and playing basketball and loves history. He hopes to become a history teacher after college.

“We are proud to recognize the efforts of both these outstanding young people,” Nichols said. “Josh is also the winner for the 11th District and the VFW and auxiliary wish him much success in the future.”

VFW Post 9436 Commander Danny Hilton, left, and VFW Auxiliary President Margie Nichols, right, stand next to Chloe Faulkner after last Thursday’s VFW meeting during which she was recognized as the Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest winner for Post 9436 and auxiliary. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Dan-Hilton-Chloe-Faulkner-Margie-Nichols.jpg VFW Post 9436 Commander Danny Hilton, left, and VFW Auxiliary President Margie Nichols, right, stand next to Chloe Faulkner after last Thursday’s VFW meeting during which she was recognized as the Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest winner for Post 9436 and auxiliary. Submitted photo VFW Post 9436 Commander Danny Hilton, left, and VFW Auxiliary President Margie Nichols, right, stand next to Josh Eacho after last Thursday’s VFW meeting during which he was recognized as the Voice of Democracy Essay Contest winner for Post 9436 and auxiliary. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Dan-Hilton-Josh-Eacho-Margie-Nichols.jpg VFW Post 9436 Commander Danny Hilton, left, and VFW Auxiliary President Margie Nichols, right, stand next to Josh Eacho after last Thursday’s VFW meeting during which he was recognized as the Voice of Democracy Essay Contest winner for Post 9436 and auxiliary. Submitted photo