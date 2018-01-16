Mount Airy Police Reports

• A local business was the scene of a theft targeting tools and other property, which was discovered Friday, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The incident occurred at Piedmont Triad Mechanical, LLC, on Fancy Gap Road, with wire and other miscellaneous items taken in addition to the tools that were not specified along with a total monetary loss figure.

• Adrian Chrisshan Clark, 29, of 182 Urban Garden Lane, was charged with obtaining money/property by false pretense, a felony, and shoplifting/concealment of goods Thursday at Walmart. Clark allegedly removed several items off electronics shelves at the store, placed them in his pocket and went to the customer service desk, where the man asked to exchange the merchandise for money as if he had bought it and received a gift card of an undisclosed sum. Clark was released under a $1,500 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 13.

• Deborah Wall Wright, 47, of 252 Boaz Lane, is facing a series of offenses as the result of a Jan. 1 traffic stop on Arlington Street near U.S. 52 of a 1994 Camry she was operating. Wright was issued citations charging her with driving while license revoked, displaying a fictitious tag, no insurance, failure to register a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She also was served with an order for arrest for failing to appear in court in Stokes County which had been issued on Feb. 16 of last year, and a warrant for arrest for a larceny violation filed in Mount Airy on Dec. 7. Wright was held in the county jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for a Feb. 15 appearance in Surry District Court.

She also faces counts of larceny and receiving stolen goods on Feb. 7 and larceny and possession of stolen goods on Feb. 19. She has a court date March 2 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Sabrina Lynn Marohn, 34, listed as homeless, and Charles Edward Danley, 41, of 1438 Park Drive, were charged with second-degree trespassing on Dec. 29 at an Austin Drive residence, from which Danley previously had been banned by the city housing authority, and from which Marohn failed to leave when ordered to do so. Both she and Danley were released under a $1,500 secured bond, with Marohn scheduled to appear in District Court on Tuesday of this week and Danley slated to do so on Feb. 15.

• Billie Jean Campbell, 43, of 214 Apple Drive, is facing violations of larceny, possession of stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon (an axe/hatchet) and possession of drug paraphernalia which were filed on Dec. 28 stemming from a theft at a Circle K convenience store. Police encountered Campbell during a traffic stop on Culbert Street, with a probable-cause search turning up unspecified property taken from the store, which was returned, and drug paraphernalia, identified as bags and needles. Campbell’s court date is March 7.

• Brandon Dwight Durham, 34, of 1013 Slate Mountain Road, was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Dec. 28 after a traffic stop on North Renfro Street. Durham was confined in the Surry County Jail under an $11,500 secured bond and is to be in court on Jan. 29.