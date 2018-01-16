Fire leaves family of seven without home

DOBSON — A family of seven was displaced Friday night after fire gutted their home on U.S. 601 between Mount Herman Church Road and the Yadkin River bridge in the Crutchfield community.

CC Camp Volunteer Fire Department was the primary responders to the call, but with paid firefighters at their stations, Boonville and South Surry VFDs arrived on the scene first and began the initial fire attack, reported CC Camp Chief Lanny Whitaker.

The call came out at 3:20 p.m., and the house, in the 9800 block of U.S. 601, was fully involved with heavy smoke and flames when firefighters responded.

Assistant Fire Marshal Jimmy Ashburn with the Surry County Fire Marshal’s office did not have a cause available yet at press time.

Three adults and four children were assisted by the American Red Cross.

Also assisting were the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, which assisted with traffic control; the Surry County EMS for rehab and medical standby; State Road and Jot-Um-Down VFDs for standby at CC Camp’s fire stations; and Central Surry VFD for water and personnel.

CC Camp was called back out to the scene later in the night when a hot spot flared up as well.

Firefighters respond to the scene of a house fire on U.S. 601 in the Crutchfield community Friday afternoon. Photo courtesy of CC Camp VFD Flames destroy a home in the 9800 block of U.S. 601 in the Crutchfield community Friday afternoon as seen in the picture from this video shared on Facebook. Image courtesy of Tim Richards via CC Camp VFD Firefighters respond to the scene of a house fire on U.S. 601 in the Crutchfield community Friday afternoon. Photo courtesy of CC Camp VFD