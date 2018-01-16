Posted on by

Pilot Mountain police reports

The following reports were filed by the Pilot Mountain Police Department in recent weeks:

• An incident/investigation report was filed Jan. 8 alleging damage to property by throwing a ketchup packet at the victim’s car in a parking lot on South Key Street.

• A citation was issued on Jan. 12 charging Kacey Blackburn Patterson, Siloam, with simple possession of a controlled substance 90-95.

• An incident/investigation report was filed Jan. 12 alleging larceny by taking batteries and toolbox from a business on Nelson Street. The report cites the property’s value as $120 for a truck battery and $300 for a truck toolbox.

• An incident/investigation report was filed Jan. 12 alleging simple possession of four grams of marijuana in a parking lot on South Key Street.

