Fire damages residential structure

A Monday night fire in Mount Airy caused heavy damage to an unoccupied residential property at 295 West Virginia St.

The blaze, ruled unintentional in nature, stemmed from a furnace area in the basement. “We don’t really know what part of the furnace,” city Fire Chief Zane Poindexter said.

Members of the Mount Airy Fire Department, who were assisted by Bannertown volunteer firefighters. responded about 8:30 p.m. Monday to the structure, located in a neighborhood off West Pine Street toward Toast.

“We had significant flames from the basement area,” Poindexter said of what was encountered at the scene 11 fire personnel responded to altogether.

“The guys had to mount an aggressive attack and knock down the fire in the basement,” the chief added. “Of course, the fire traveled up the interior walls.”

Whereas smoke sometimes can present the predominant damage — as was the case last week with a residential fire on East Haymore Street, Monday night’s incident involved mostly structural damage due to flames infiltrating the flooring of the house.

“We had to take up a lot of the flooring to get to the hot spots,” Poindexter explained.

This required a long and meticulous process to make sure everything was extinguished, he said. “We were there four hours, probably.”

The damages totaled $30,000, including $20,000 to the structure and $10,000 to contents.

Terry Gwyn is the owner of the property, described as a rental-type house.

“Fortunate” so far

Although Monday’s fire was the second that the Mount Airy Department has responded to within a week — the other occurring on Haymore Street last Wednesday — Poindexter says such emergencies have been uncommon this winter.

“So far we’ve been fortunate, along with the citizens…that we haven’t had any more problems,” he commented in the wake of Monday’s blaze. “This is only the second fire since the cold snap hit.”

Given frigid temperatures that have dominated the region since late December, “it could have been worse,” the chief said.

“But it’s not over,” he said of the continuing cold weather and the greater potential for fires.

“It’s cyclical.”

Other public safety agencies assisting at Monday’s fire scene included the Surry County EMS, Mount Airy Rescue Squad and city police.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

