Birthday party for Dr. King held at Jones

Monday’s officially recognized holiday was also a birthday celebration in the Granite City.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated on the third Monday in January, but in some years, like this one, the holiday falls on Dr. King’s actual birthday, Jan. 15. Therefore, the day could be a celebration not only of King’s legacy, but of his birth, according to Faye Carter, president of the Surry County branch of the NAACP, primary sponsor of an event held at LH Jones Auditorium.

Speaking during the public comments portion of the program, Cheryl Yellow Fawn Scott said every day is a good day to say ‘happy birthday,’ because every day brings justice and the American dream that much closer to being born.

Many speakers, both those on the program and the extemporaneous speakers during the public comment portion of the program, spoke not only on the importance of the life and legacy of Dr. King, but also stressed that there was still much work to be done to attain equality for all Americans.

Vera Reynolds, a past president of the Surry NAACP, spoke forcefully to that effect in her comments, saying “There are people who want to help you, but there are more people who want to hold you back.” Reynolds said of the discrimination that still occurs, “Wear some raggedy clothes and see how you’re treated.”

As part of the program, a video of King’s “I have a Dream” speech, recorded live at 1963’s March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, was played in its entirety.

After the speech was screened, Dr. Evelyn Thompson, president of Surry’s African-American Historic and Genealogical Society, said, “You can watch it a hundred times. And every time is like the first time.”

Thompson said, “Dr. King was bold,” but suggested ordinary people could talk to others about their experiences. “There is nothing you are experiencing that you cannot tell with love,” she said.

Marie Nicholson gave a brief history of the NAACP, which was started on the centennial of Abraham Lincoln’s birth, Feb. 12, 1909, by, among others, the descendants of abolitionists, partly in response to lynchings in Springfield, Illinois.

The purpose of the organization was to eliminate racial prejudice through democratic processes and to secure for all people the rights granted by the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments to the United States Constitution, which respectively, eliminated slavery, established equal protection under the law and extended voting rights to African-Americans and former slaves.

Carter continued with the history of the local branch of the organization, which was begun in 1960 when three local ladies (Louise Conrad Strickland, Mary Conrad Strickland and Ionia Alston) saw the need for it. Leonard Moore, a charter member of Surry NAACP, helped connect the women with the Winston-Salem branch where they learned the requirements of a new chapter. Moore was present at Monday’s event.

Rules for a new chapter required 50 people to join; 109 signed up. The first meeting was held at Zion Baptist Church in 1961. The first president of the organization was John Lovell of Pilot Mountain.

Carter cited the naming of the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge on Independence Boulevard as one of the key achievements of Surry’s NAACP, with a bridge being symbolic of King’s legacy. “Today, we’re still building bridges,” she added.

Mount Airy Mayor David Rowe made a proclamation declaring Jan. 15, 2018, Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Mount Airy. Liyah Myers, a 16-year-old student at Mount Airy High School, sang a solo.

After quoting a portion of King’s Dream speech, “Free at last, Free at last, Thank God almighty we are free at last,” Carter added, “We haven’t quite got there yet,” noting that there are not enough black teachers in the schools, and there is no black representation among the city nor county elected officials.

“We should not be satisfied,” said Carter. “Now is the time.”

Monday’s birthday party for Dr. King was co-sponsored by Mount Airy’s branch of National Association of University Women, the African-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Visions, and the JJ Jones Alumni Association, along with the Surry branch of the NAACP. The event would not have been possible without the assistance of the Jones alumni group, according to Marie Nicolson.

Membership in the NAACP is, and always has been, open to people of all races. Those interested in membership should call Faye Carter at 336-429-0324. The cost is $30 per year for ages 18 and older; $10 per year for 17 and under.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

