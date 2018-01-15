Deadline is Tuesday for teaching fellows

Tuesday is the deadline for those hoping to be teachers to apply for a special funding program that can provide up $33,000 for education for free — provided the recipient agrees to work in education.

For decades, the state sponsored a North Carolina Teaching Fellows program that helped bring young minds into classroom.

In 2011 the General Assembly voted to phase out the previous teaching fellows program. According to published reports in 2015, that final class totaled nearly 500 teaching graduates.

“I am thrilled that North Carolina is restarting the N.C. Teaching Fellows program,” said Dr. Kim Morrison, superintendent of Mount Airy City Schools of the recent move to reinstitute the program.

“I was in the first class of teaching fellows and believe that it allowed me to be able to afford an education. This program is small compared to the original program, but I am very hopeful that it will expand to develop a pipeline of excellent teachers that will help with our teacher shortage. Always discussed as a national leader in a program that chose the brightest and best for education, we have never needed it more than we do today.”

Enrollment in teaching programs has dropped here and across the nation. In North Carolina, the UNC university system reports that enrollment in teacher-preparation programs fell by 30 percent between 2010 and 2016.

A state teaching report showed that in 2015, 90 school districts reported difficulty finding teachers for high school math.

The new teaching fellows program isn’t as big as before and has a more narrowed focus.

Up to 160 students will be accepted each year for forgivable loans of $8,250 a year for up to four years. These will go to “highly qualified students committed to teaching special education or a STEM subject in a North Carolina public school,” according to the program website, www.ncteachingfellows.com.

By STEM, the state means a subject that falls under science, technology, engineering or mathematics.

According to the rules of the program, a student will receive up to $8,250 per year in loans. If the graduate goes to work in a school in this state, each loan year can be forgiven for every two years of work. If a graduate goes to work in a low-performing school, the rate is dropped down to a 1-to-1 ratio. That means a four-year loan can be free with eight years of classroom work, or just four years in a struggling school.

If the graduate leaves the field of education, then the loans must be repaid within 10 years.

Rather than giving out the fellowships to use at any college in the state, legislators set it up so that five colleges and universities were picked to host the teaching fellows program: Elon University, Meredith College, N.C. State University, UNC-Chapel Hill and UNC-Charlotte. They were selected by the N.C. Teaching Fellows Commission, based on such factors as teacher effectiveness, internship experiences and passage rates for teacher licensure exams.

Elon, just west of Burlington, is the closest school to Mount Airy geographically, standing 82 miles from the city’s downtown.

Elon already has its own National Teaching Fellows program, which was created after North Carolina’s state program ended. Elon enrolls 25 Teaching Fellows in each entering class in that program, providing $5,500 scholarships. Elon officials said they would combine their current program with the North Carolina Teaching Fellows.

The program says its goals are to strengthen teacher recruitment in North Carolina by providing a pathway to teaching, to recruit and retain greater numbers of teachers, and to create a robust pipeline for providing highly qualified teachers to low-performing schools.

“The need is great. The challenges are real,” says the website. “But so it the opportunity and the reward: the opportunity to ensure that every student in North Carolina receives an excellent education that equips them for success. The reward of changing lives.”

New applicants must meet the following eligibility criteria:

• Be enrolled or accepted to an approved teaching program leading to licensure at one of five Teaching Fellows institutions.

• Be one of the following: a high school senior in this state; a student applying to transfer to an educator preparation program; a student already enrolled at one of the five Teaching Fellows partner institutions who transitions into a teaching program; or an individual with a bachelor’s degree seeking teacher licensure.

Note: students already currently enrolled in a teaching program are not eligible to be considered for a Teaching Fellows award.

The program lists as its minimum academic requirements:

• High school applicants or applicants with fewer than 24 hours of college credit must have a minimum unweighted high school GPA of 3.0 and have scored at least a 24 on the ACT or a 1,100 on the SAT.

• Applicants with more than 24 hours of college credit must have a minimum of a 2.7 cumulative GPA.

• Be willing to teach in a STEM (science, technology, engineering, or mathematics) or special education licensure area in a North Carolina public school, traditional or charter.

The application will ask applicants to provide information about their academic accomplishments, professional or personal awards or recognition, leadership experience, and commitment to teaching, among other factors.

Once the applications are reviewed, semi-finalists will be selected and invited to participate in a candidate interview day during March at the five partner colleges. The North Carolina Teaching Fellows Commission selects finalists for teaching fellows in March, who will be notified by April 1.

Applications must be submitted by midnight at www.ncteachingfellows.com.

