Hospice training sessions begin Saturday

Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care will be holding training sessions for those wishing to volunteer with patients and their families in Mount Airy and Surry County.

“Volunteers are an integral part of any non-profit hospice program,” said Tammy Simmons, volunteer resources coordinator. “We depend upon dedicated men, women and young adults to assist our staff in providing excellent end-of-life care in patient’s homes, as well as at the Woltz Hospice Home.”

Hospice volunteers provide a number of services, including, supporting patients and families during their stay; staffing the reception desk; maintaining the family rooms and kitchen; preparing snacks and coffee; gardening and making flower arrangements; serving as a sacred vigil volunteer;coordinating musical gifts; assisting with veterans ceremonies; and in other ways.

Volunteers do not perform any hands-on care, such as bathing, bed changing, toileting, or shaving.

“We are particularly in need of volunteers who are military veterans, and we also need bilingual volunteers, as well as teens, ages 15 to 18,” Simmons said.

Each prospective volunteer is required to attend a two-day training seminar. Training is free, and lunch, snacks and training materials will be provided. Finger printing and criminal background checks will be conducted on all applicants, and all volunteers must have had inoculations for flu and TB.

Volunteer training will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 27, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Attendance both days is required.

To register for training call Simmons at 336-789-2922 or visit the website at www.mtnvalleyhospice.org and click on Volunteer Services.