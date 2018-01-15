Police reports

• A metal storage container valued at $8,000 has been reported missing from an unidentified business location at 348 N. South St., according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Police learned of the theft Thursday, which involved the unit owned by PODS Moving and Storage in Greensboro being taken from the site in Mount Airy, described as a rental property, sometime in October or November.

• Also Thursday, Brett Cameron Willis, 30, of 2501 Wards Gap Road, was arrested on a charge of driving while impaired on Grace Street near Marion Street as the result of a traffic crash involving a 2008 Jeep Liberty he was operating. Willis was released on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on March 22.

• Timothy Scott Brown Jr., 26, of 123 Hassle Lane, is facing violations of displaying a fictitious/altered registration tag, no insurance and no operator’s license, which were filed Thursday after the 2000 Pontiac Grand Am he was driving was stopped for the fictitious plate issue on Holly Springs Road near U.S. 52. Brown was charged after the arresting officer learned that he had received multiple citations for the same vehicle on Jan. 1 from a N.C. Highway Patrol trooper. Brown is free on a $2,500 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on April 23.

• A larceny involving a vehicle occurred on Dec. 31 at Walmart, where a bag was taken from the bed of a 1999 Dodge Dakota. A speaker, clothing, medications and a bottle of cologne were among the items reported stolen, with Anthony David Arms of Cedar Ridge Road listed as the victim.

• Charles David Cook, 35, of 164 Old Buck Shoals Road, was taken into custody on Carter Street at Woltz Street by police responding to a suspicious-person call on Dec. 29, on charges of larceny; possession of stolen property; resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer; and a Dec. 14 order for arrest for failing to appear in court. Cook was taken to the Surry County Jail, with a $300 bond figure listed, and is scheduled to be in District Court on Jan. 29.

• Kenneth Dwayne Edwards, 21, of 233 Imogene Church Road, was arrested on outstanding warrants for charges including rape as the result of a Dec. 22 traffic stop at Walmart, and jailed under a $612,000 secured bond. The outstanding warrants were for felonies including second-degree forcible rape, second-degree forcible sex, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and robbery with a dangerous weapon, which had been filed on Nov. 7 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Edwards was charged by city police at the time of his arrest on Dec. 22 with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to appear in court next Tuesday and on Feb. 15.

A person with Edwards, Carli Renee Essick, 18, of 233 Hills Presbyterian Church Road, Pilot Mountain, was arrested on charges of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, along with misdemeanor possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Essick was jailed under a $13,500 secured bond and slated for a Feb. 15 court appearance.