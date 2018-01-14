Tuesday filled with board meetings

Tuesday will be a busy day in the county with four governing bodies holding meetings.

Monday is a recognized holiday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. That bounces a couple of regularly scheduled meetings over a day, which overlaps with some other planned events involving county government and school leadership.

• The Surry Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 4 p.m. in H-213, the Richards board room. Prior to the trustees’ time, the college’s Instructional Committee will meet at 3 p.m. and the Policy and Personnel Committee will meet at 3:15 p.m.

According to the college president’s office, the trustees’ agenda includes several updates from committees and the SCC Foundation as well as a report from Thomas Harless, president of the Student Government Association.

• The Mount Airy Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the media center of Mount Airy High School.

First up is a recognition of the high school football team that was Western Regional champion and finished second in the state in 1AA. Then comes a recognition of two faculty members who have completed post-graduate work.

In the business portion of the meeting, the board will hear an expenditure report on special education and related services; mid-year state, federal and local capital reports; and a request for an overnight field trip.

• The Pilot Mountain Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. in the downstairs meeting room at Town Hall.

The agenda includes a fiscal year 2016-17 audit report, discussion and possible action on a subdivision ordinance amendment, a budget amendment and a presentation by the Surry County coordinator of the CURES program.

Erica Harger, of Winston-Salem agency Insight Human Services, is helping to coordinate recently awarded grant funding to target opioid overdose deaths in Surry and other counties. She spoke to Mount Airy commissioners at their most recent meeting.

• The Surry County Board of Commissioners has two public hearing scheduled to discuss bond issuance related to several upcoming construction projects involving either government or school facilities.

The county will be accepting $8.2 million to fund such work as restoring the historic courthouse, renovating the former Lowes/Just Save grocery store in Dobson Plaza, converting the former Pike building into a city schools central office, and planning and design work on three elementary schools and one high school gym.

Also on the agenda is Dick Everhart, Resource Institute, to discuss easements related to the Mount Airy greenway project; and Kim Bates, planning director, on a discussion of a public hearing for a property at 365 Hiatt Road (the address of Tracy Automotive next to S&S Auto Repair and Muffler Shop).

The county board also will hear an audit report from Marcie Spivey, of Martin Starnes and Associates.

Like the Pilot town board, the county board will start its meeting at 6 p.m. The public hearings are scheduled for roughly 7:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.