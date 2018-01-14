Gentry places 22 on all county band

Twenty-two students from Gentry Middle School were selected to participate in the All-County Band for Surry County.

Students throughout the county school system began early in the year preparing to audition for judges in November. The judges ranked the student musicians from area middle schools by how well they played scales, arpeggios and sight-read an unfamiliar musical selection.

The top scoring students were chosen to join the band. Blake McCraw, band director for both Gentry Middle and North Surry High Schools, said that he is proud that four of his students earned the coveted first chair positions for their instrument.

The All-County Band members met for practices and held a concert in December for the enjoyment of the community.