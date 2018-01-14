Booksmarts

The following books have recently been received at the Mount Airy Public Library, and are available for checkout:

Promise Not to Tell by Jayne Krentz, fiction

Out of the Ashes by Tracie Peterson and Kimberly Woodhouse, fiction

Unbound by Stuart Woods, fiction

Anxious for Nothing by Max Lucado, fiction

Enchantress of Numbers by Jennifer Chiaverini, large print fiction

Year One by Nora Roberts, large print fiction

Sisters First by Jenna Bush and Barbara Bush, large print biography

The Board of Trustees for the Mount Airy Public Library has initiated a “More Books, Please!” campaign, to supplement our book budget. As the end of the year approaches, if you would like to contribute to this campaign, you may apply tax credits for your contribution. Make your donations payable to The Mount Airy Public Library. Your support is appreciated!

Reading With Robin! Robin is a dog, a Dutch Shepherd, who has been trained by Therapy Dogs International to work with children who need help in practicing their reading. Robin will be here on Wednesday of each week, and there is no need to sign up, just arrive at 3 p.m. for this great service, brought to you by here handlers, Karen and Theo.

Preschool story times are held on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2- and 3-year-olds, and on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 4-and 5-year-olds.

Baby Storytime, for babies from birth to 24 months, will meet on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

The Book Munchers book club for kids meets at the library on Wednesdays, at 4 p.m. The library will lead the kids in reading books,and doing activities, from various elementary/juvenile titles..

Pajama Story time for kids takes place each Thursday night at 7 p.m. The kids are welcome to wear their pajamas, and bring their cuddle toys. We’ll hear a couple of stories, and do an activity that goes with the story.

The library has an Adult Coloring Class on Thursday nights, at 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. The library supplies coloring sheets, colored pencils, and markers, but are are welcome to bring their own supplies as well. The library plays relaxing music, and those participating enjoy hot drinks for those who’d like coffee or tea.

Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10 a.m. This class is for everyone, but especially for those with limited mobility, due to conditions such as arthritis.

We are offering a once-a-month Beginner’s Yoga Class with Heather Elliott, on the second Saturday of each month, at 10:30 a.m.. Join us for this free class.

The Community Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome.

Teens, aged 12-19 years old, are invited to a club at the library, called Choices, where we’ll discuss books, movies, music, art, whatever interests them. We will meet on the first Thursday of each month, at 4 p.m.

There is an online book club for elementary aged students, that can be accessed with one of our library cards and a pin number, at the website www.nckids.overdrive.com. Use of this online library feature is free with your library card, and they have thousands of other titles to download and read. Check it out!

Young Actors Workshops will take place each Tuesday afternoon in January, at 4 p.m. Kids aged 7-19 are invited to participate. We will be performing a play on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m., for Take Your Child to the Library Day.

Tuesday night Game Night will continue on Tuesdays through March 27. Be here at 6:30 p.m. to play, bring a game from home if you’d like for others to share it with you. Someone from Paradise Games will be here to teach us how to play some new and popular games. Join the fun — come out and play!

The library will hold a Creative Writing Workshop for teens and adults, on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. till 8 p.m.

Let’s play a Giant Game of Scrabble! Join us on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m., in the multipurpose room, to play this classic game, re-imagined in oversize scale.

Authors Tracy Peterson and Kimberly Woodhouse will be visiting the library on Friday, Jan. 26, at 3 p.m., to discuss their newly co-authored book, titled “Out of the Ashes.” Join us to hear the discussion, and purchase their book, if you’d like.

Saturday, Feb. 3, is Take Your Child to the Library Day! There’ll be fun activities for the kids, throughout the time the library is open, from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m., including a play for the whole family to see at 11 a.m., called “A Perfect Snowman,” to be performed by the Young Actors Drama Workshop students.

Single, no plans, stood up, or just aggravated at the Valentine holiday? Join us at the library for a fun non-Valentine event on Feb. 14, at 6 p.m. — a playful Pillow Fight! Bring your own pillow, and dress in a valentine themed costume, to take out your frustration in a funny way. Refreshments available after the event.

There will have a Creative Writing Workshop on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m., for teens and adults.

Questions? Call the library at 336-789-5108. Find us on Facebook at Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library.

Go to our website to view our events and catalog online at nwrl.org.

Library hours:

Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.