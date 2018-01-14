In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Christian Diaz to Christopher Eleva Lot 27 Hillcrest Development PB 9 55 in Mount Airy $110

– AMB Holdings LLC to Jennic LLC Tract $230

– Thomas Dancy to Andrew Brown Portion Lot B and All of Lot C Section 2 Forest View Subdivision PB 9 81 in Mount Airy $252

– Kandy and Mark Alvear to Donna Cannoy Lot 24 Section 4 Knollwood Subdivision PB 12 186 in Stewarts Creek $220

– Michael Brady to Jasmine Smith Lot in Mount Airy $170

– Brandi Burkhart to Susan and Charlie Marshall 0.567 acres $160

– Kay and Barry Culp to Tommy Collins and Kimberly Payne 2 Tracts in Westfield $120

– The John Wayne Foster SR. Family Trust to Danny and Judson Monkus 0.459 acres 10,986 square feet in Bryan Township $3

– Clayton Holcomb to Marco Secundino 0.457 $220

– Judson Monkus to Aracele Zubieta Tract 1 2.34 acres and Tract 2 0.128 acres in Bryan Township $148

– Turtle Creek (Phase 2) LLC to Thomas Brintle Tract 1 2.705 acres and Tract 2 8.786 acres $450

– Kirby Wood to John Taggart 2 acres in Westfield $68

– Vickie Bowen to Forrest Walker 3 Tracts in Pilot Mountain $80

– Joseph and Amanda Wilkins to Craig and Carla Wilkins 72.397 acres in Rockford $4,500

– Dalmar Everhart to Shane and Ashley Champ Lots 35-37 J H Crossingham Property PB 3 77 in Mount Airy $126

– Robert and Alberta Carter to Billie and Patricia Pugsley Lot 2 Johnson Heights Developement PB 6 34 in Mount Airy $172

– SMH Homes Inc to Hannah and Yancey Simmons 1.30 acres Lots 1-11 R.S. Johnson Subdivision PB 4 124 in Mount Airy $270

– Chad Gough to Adam and Brandi McMillian 0.990 acre 43,138 square feet lot five Stonehenge Section One PB 7 69 in Stewarts Creek $318

– Billie and Patricia Pugsley to Alma and Sesario Hernandez Lots 3 and 4 H h Allred Subdivision PB 6 42 in Mount Airy $240

– Chilton Ventures LLC to Jason and Ida Linville 6.916 acres PB 34 134 in Pilot Mountain $48

– CMH Homes INC to Dewey Draughn Lot 10 Stony Creek Estates PB 13 181 in Mount Airy $196

– Pilot Mountain Properties Inc. to Chad and Kimberly Gough Tract 1 Lot 1 and Tract 2 Lot 2 Starlite Subdivision PB 10 90 in Mount Airy $325

– John Snow to James Goins 0.446 Acre in Mount Airy $323

