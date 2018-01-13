Surry County Sheriff’s Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

– Billy Gray Gillespie, of Zephyr Road, Dobson, reported a stolen car Jan. 5. He said sometime between Jan. 3-5 an unknown person came onto the property and stole a 1986 Ford F-150 truck, valued at $3,500.

– Dylan Michael Gunter, of Stamie Woods Road, Pilot Mountain, reported a theft on Jan. 5. He said sometime in December an unknown person stole his Stihl BR550 backpack leaf blower ($450).

– Carolyn Dianne Dean, of Hallelujah Way, Ararat, reported the theft of two dogs Jan. 5. She said the incident occurred between 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 and 4:30 p.m. Jan. 4. Taken were a Yorkie valued at $1,000 and another Yorkie valued at $600.

– Kelly Frances Smith, of McCarther Road, Mount Airy, reported her SUV taken on Jan. 6. She said between 10 p.m. the night before and 4 a.m. that day, someone took her 2002 Chevy Trailblazer without permission. The SUV ($5,000 value) was later recovered, and the file is marked closed.

– Johnny McArthur Forrest, of East Pine Street, Mount Airy, reported the theft of a cash-filled wallet on Jan. 7. He said between 9-10 a.m. that day, a white female stole his wallet out of a pillow case. The wallet was said to contain $500 in cash. The case is under investigation.

– James Frank Lambert, of Mount View Drive, Mount Airy, reported damage to his garage door on Jan. 7. He said that sometime between 6 p.m. the night before and 3 p.m. that day that someone struck his door with a vehicle or other large object, causing an estimated $500 in damages.

– Curtis L. Mills, of Michigan, reported property damage on Jan. 7. He said that sometime between Dec. 21 and Jan. 7 someone cut through a drain pipe at 916 Cain Road, causing about $100 in damage.

– Opal Brannock Tate, of Capitol Lane, Mount Airy, reported a stolen car on Jan. 8. She said sometime between midnight and 1:30 a.m. a person took her 2008 Nissan Versa ($3,000) without permission. A possible suspect was listed as a 26-year-old white male, but the case is listed as under further investigation.