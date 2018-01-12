SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — A local man has been jailed with no bond after two new charges were added to a long list of pending counts.

Christopher Kyle Wilson, 32, of Joe Reed Trail, Mount Airy, was served warrants Jan. 9 for assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a female, both dated Jan. 1. He was given no bond with a Feb. 14 court date.

Wilson was arrested last month (when he gave his address as Siloam Road, Siloam) and charged with five counts of failure to appear in court, dated Oct. 30. He was jailed under a $60,800 secured bond with a Dec. 28 court date.

According to the Surry County court docket, Wilson has an appearance Jan. 18 for several charges: driving while impaired, four counts of driving while license revoked, civil revocation of license for 30 days, two counts of driving with no insurance, expired registration/tag, four counts of fictitious or altered registration/license plate, no vehicle inspection, allowing someone to drive a vehicle, driving a motorcycle without an endorsement on his license, lending a license plate to another driver, and failure to apply for a new title.

Wilson also has a Jan. 22 court date for charges of being a habitual felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule IV drug, possession of a Schedule III drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In other arrest reports from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office:

• Shaun Harley Palmer, 31, of Towe Road, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Jan. 9 on multiple charges dated Sept. 26. These include two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, two counts of credit card fraud, and two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Jan. 16 court date.

• Susan Broadway Chambers, 63, of Laurel Fork, Virginia, was served an order for arrest Jan. 9 at the courthouse for failure to appear to court Jan. 8 on a charge of defrauding an innkeeper. She was given a $13,000 secured bond and a Jan. 22 court date.

• Margaret Frances Leonard, 31, of Jessup Grove Church Road, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Jan. 9 for failure to appear in court Sept. 18. The charges are driving with no registration, having a fictitious or altered registration/license plate, no car insurance and having a canceled or revoked tag. She was given a $1,500 secured bond and a March 16 court date.

She also has a Feb. 9 date for a charge of criminal trespassing.

• Scotty Lee Hutchens, 39, of Mint Lane, Siloam, was served an order for arrest Jan. 10 for failure to appear in court. The original charge was not listed. He was given a $1,567 cash bond and a Feb. 8 court date.

• Jamie Lamonte Wood, 44, of Austin Little Mountain Road, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Jan. 10 for failure to appear in court Dec. 6 in Yadkin County. He was given a Jan. 21 court date in Yadkinville.

• Patricia Whitaker Bondurant, 52, Woodbury Lane, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Jan. 10 for passing a worthless check, dated Jan. 3. The complainant is listed as Timothy Bobbitt of Mount Airy. She was given a Feb. 16 court date.

•Melanie Denise Ziglar, 25, of Timberbrook Trail, State Road, was served an order for arrest Jan. 10 for nonsupport of a child, dated Dec. 22 in Yadkin County. She was given a $350 cash bond and a Jan. 29 court date in Yadkinville.