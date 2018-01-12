The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County.

– Seth F Freeman 23, of Forsyth and Ashley D Wright 22, of Rockingham Issued Jan.8

– Doyle M Marshall Jr. 42, and Georgia D Gordon 41, Issued Jan.8

– Charles R Walker 43, and Marissa L Brim 39, of Mount Airy Issued Jan.8

– Ramon Chavez Robio 42, Antonia Arellano Anselmo 46, of Dobson Issued Jan.8

– Joseph O Spencer 43, of Dobson and Kendra L York 25, of Elkin Issued Jan.8

– Guillermo Gonzalez Ortega 48, and Juana Mandujano Bravo 63, of Mount Airy Issued Jan.8

