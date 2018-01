The following divorce was granted in Surry County

– Darrin L Davis and Terri A Davis Married June 7, 1997, Divorce Granted Jan.11

– Teresa A Clayton and James A Clayton Married September 7, 1996, Divorce Granted Jan.11

– Azeddine El Khouja and Debbie K El Khouja Married February 4, 2004, Divorce Granted Jan.11

– Mike Parker and Frankie Parker Married May 15, 1993 Divorce Granted Jan.4

– Rachel Blevins and Eddie J Bobbitt Jr. Married May 23, 2014, Divorce Granted Jan.4

– Benjamin G Beasley and Kimberly M Beasley Married February 8, 2002, Divorce Granted Jan.4

– James S Poe Jr. and Abigail R Evans Married October 25, 2014, Divorce Granted Jan.4

– Tiffany Cunningham and Raymond Cunningham Married October 1, 2012, Divorce Granted Jan.4

– Steven C Webb and Angie M Webb Married July 5, 1995, Divorce Granted Jan.4

– Timothy R Baker and Kristen M Baker Married September 5, 2009, Divorce Granted Jan.4

– Russell L McBride and Shona E McBride Married March 18, 1999, Divorce Granted Jan.4

– James T Hayes and Mary A Hayes Married July 11, 1982, Divorce Granted Jan.4